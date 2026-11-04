Kuhoo Verma and More to Star in PERPETUAL SUNSHINE & THE GHOST GIRLS Industry Presentations

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Out of the Box Theatrics has revealed the complete cast for the industry presentation of Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls. The new musical features book and music by Lynne Shankel (Broadway: Company, Allegiance; Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz); and lyrics by Lynne Shankel and Sara Cooper (Fault Lines, The Kennedy Center). The workshop is directed by Ann Yee (Broadway: Caroline, Or Change; Sunday in the Park with George).

Industry presentations for Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls are set for Thursday, November 12 at 3:00 PM and Friday, November 13 at 11:00 AM at Open Jar Studios.

The cast of Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls features Kuhoo Verma (Off-Broadway: Heathers the Musical; Film: Plan B) as Grace, Aquila Sol (National Tour: Suffs; Off-Broadway: Bat Boy) as Katherine, Alyssa Sunew (Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Regional: South Pacific) as Edna, Lucy Godinez (Regional: Real Women Have Curves) as Albina, Nina White (Broadway: The Queen of Versailles, Kimberly Akimbo) as Mollie, and Gwynne Wood (National Tour: Suffs, 1776) as Quinta. The Ghost Girls include Anna Bakun (National Tour: Suffs), Marilyn Caserta (Broadway: Six; Off-Broadway: Sabbath Girl), Marissa Hecker (National Tour: Suffs, Spamilton), Mamie Parris (Broadway: Cats, School of Rock - The Musical), and Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Off-Broadway: Masquerade, Bat Boy).

Grace Fryer has just been hired to work the highly coveted, glamorous, and freedom-granting job of painting faces onto watches at a U.S. Radium factory during World War I. However, she soon finds that her friends and colleagues (and eventually herself) are becoming sick with mysterious illnesses. As Grace fights to get to the bottom of it all, she finds herself pitted against a corporate machine that fights tooth and nail against her to cover up the horrible truth to protect their bottom line. Featuring an original 1920's-2020's mashup score, the show is inspired by the true story of the women who worked in the factories and were knowingly poisoned by the United States Radium Corporation, and who fought back, changing labor laws in the United States forever…or at least, until now.

Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls features sound design by Kai Harada. Mary-Mitchell Campbell is Music Supervisor, Elizabeth Doren is Music Director and Caleb Hoyer is Music Associate. Orchestrations are by August Eriksmoen and Lynne Shankel, with music production by August Eriksmoen. Laura Brandel is Associate Director, Lisa Ann Chernoff is Production Stage Manager, Julia Bates is Assistant Stage Manager, and Shelby Alexander is Script Coordinator. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman, The Telsey Office.

“Building the Box” was created in 2017 to address community needs in the changing landscape of New York theatre. Projects selected for the “Building the Box” series are given support that is tailored to the creatives involved and the current needs of the project. Each project is given workshop time and presentation opportunities to introduce the piece to relevant industry professionals.

More on Open Jar Studios Recent Articles John El-Jor's VILLAGE RELIGION to Receive Reading Directed by George Abud







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming