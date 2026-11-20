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Douglas Lyons' newest play Don't Touch My Hair will have an invitation-only developmental reading this Friday, November 20th, in New York City. Two-time Tony Award winner Katie Finneran, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, and Paige Gilbert will star.

Tiffany Nichole Greene is directing. Potluck Media (co-founded by Jay Marcus & Mark Lunsford) is producing.

The cast will include Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Paige Gilbert, Katie Finneran, Ben Crawford, Gillian Glasco, and Motell G. Foster. shiku thuo and Angela Griggs are the stage managers and Erica Hart, CSA is the casting director. Hannah Viederman is the associate producer for Potluck Media.

Don't Touch My Hair is a time-bending, hallucinogenic comedy in which best friends Eemani and Jade are transported to the past, where they are reminded of their Black girl superpowers in the present. This final play in Douglas Lyons' 'Deep Breath Trilogy' is a love letter to Black women friendships.

The play was originally commissioned by Queens Theatre (Queens, New York), in developmental partnership with IAMA Theatre (Los Angeles), and received a sold-out workshop production at IAMA in 2025. Since then, the play has been produced at Unicorn Theatre (Kansas City, Missouri) and Celebration Arts (Sacramento, California).

Lyons' comedy Table 17 just finished a sold-out run at the Kiln in London starring Marisha Wallace and directed by Zhailon Levingston. His musical Beau premiered off-Broadway in 2025 and was nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards and 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

For more information, email info@potluckmediaco.com.

Douglas Lyons is a GLAAD, NAACP and Emmy-nominated writer, an Audelco award-winning playwright, actor, and composer. His TV writing credits include: Fraggle Rock (Apple TV) and Famously You (Roku). His theatrical writing work includes Broadway's Chicken and Biscuits, Beau, the 2x Lucille Lortel Award-winning Table 17, Don't Touch My Hair, Pure Glitter and more. His Broadway/Touring acting credits include Beautiful, the Parade revival, Book of Mormon, Rent and Dreamgirls. Douglas is currently developing with Skydance Television as well as writing the stage adaptation of the Warner Brothers classic Happy Feet. Douglaslyons.net

Tiffany Nichole Greene is a recent Obie Award recipient, three time New York Times Critic's Pick. Lincoln Center Directors Lab alum, Soho Rep Directors Lab alum, member of SDC, and an MFA graduate of Brown University/ Trinity Rep. She's an aggressive explorer of humanity. She finds Truth in the Absurd and finds 'Realism' to be our hiding place; she finds it all to be very human.

Recent credits include The Ripple, the Wave, Playwrights Horizons (NYT Critic's Pick); Proof, Broadway (Associate); FROZEN, Children's Theatre Company; The Scenarios, Studio Theatre; Bad Kreyòl, world premiere by Dominique Morisseau, Signature Theatre (NYT Critic's Pick); Black Cypress Bayou, Geffen Playhouse; Covenant, world premiere, Roundabout Theatre Company (NYT Critic's Pick, Obie Award for Direction); Rent, Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Hamilton (Resident Director); 53% OF, Second Stage Theater; Ohio State Murders, Goodman Theatre; Lydia R. Diamond's Whiterly Negotiations and Lynn Nottage's What Are The Things I Need To Remember, Octopus Theatricals (NYT Critic's Pick).

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