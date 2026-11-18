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Constantine Pappas, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Jason Pintar, Josh Lamon and Rori Nogee will lead staged readings of Yankee Devils on December 14 and 15 in Midtown Manhattan.

Yankee Devils is based on George Bernard Shaw's first major success, now expanded with song and an action-adventure plot designed to construct a proper republic from scratch.

At the turbulent birth of a nation, two strong-willed women and two radically opposed men discover that human character is rarely as simple as a uniform or a collar. Yankee Devils is a sharp musical comedy about mistaken identities, unexpected heroism, and the absurd, inconvenient truths of finding one's true calling.

The reading will feature Constantine Pappas (Harmony), Lianne Marie Dobbs (Irving Berlin's White Christmas national tour, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn), Jason Pintar (Small Craft Warnings, Sound of Music global tour), Josh Lamon (Death Becomes Her, The Prom, Groundhog Day), Rori Nogee (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Showgirls! The Musical!), John Elliott (Titanic nat. tour and Bandstand) and Eddie Datz. Direction is by John Hickok (Burning Blue). Joseph Ivan is the musical director.

Neil Radisch (Sophia and the Bee-man) and R.C. Staab (Space Hamlet, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz) are the creators of the new musical comedy.

Performances are Monday, December 14 at 7:00 PM and Tuesday, December 15 at 1:00 PM in Midtown Manhattan. Seating is limited and attendance is by invitation only. Industry professionals interested in attending may inquire at theyankeedevils@gmail.com.







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