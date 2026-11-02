International Literary Properties Names James Cawood Vice President of Global Partnerships

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International Literary Properties (ILP), which invests in, acquires, and manages literary and theatrical intellectual property, today announced that James Cawood has joined the company as Vice President of Global Partnerships. Based in ILP's London office, Cawood assumes his new role on November 9.

James Cawood began his career as an associate at Josef Weinberger / MTI Plays and was elevated to Global Head of Plays in 2018, where he oversaw the licensing of some of the world's leading theatrical estates including Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill and Ingmar Bergman and founded the Mercury Weinberger Playwriting Award. Cawood left JW/MTI to take up the role of Director - UK & Europe at Broadway Licensing Global, overseeing all licensing and business development activities and leading on UK acquisitions, eventually expanding his territories into APAC and LATAM. Most recently he has overseen all Foreign and International Licensing for the theatre department at UTA. For three years he served as a Story and Development Consultant for the London based literary development agency, Pendragon Works. He is an internationally produced playwright and award-winning short filmmaker and graduate of the 2023 Béla Tarr International Filmmaking Masterclass.

Michael Barra, CEO of ILP, said, 'James Cawood is a globally recognized leader in theatrical licensing and development whom I've had the pleasure of working with on several key properties and estates over the years. This unique background alongside his strong agency and producer relationships make him the perfect person to establish this new role at ILP as we continue to expand not only our London offices but our leading global management platform for theatrical and literary intellectual property.'

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical IP, with teams in New York, London, and Los Angeles. ILP works with authors, playwrights, lyricists, and composers, along with their representatives, heirs, and estate managers, to protect legacies and bring classic works to new audiences. Its portfolio includes Tennessee Williams, Langston Hughes, James M. Cain, Ann Rule, Ellen Raskin, Alfred Uhry, Marsha Norman, Paddy Chayefsky, Damon Runyon, and others. ILP is a portfolio company of Viking Global.







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