Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting Recipients Revealed

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The New York Community Trust has announced the six 2026 recipients of its annual Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting. Merrill, a theater world tour de force known for her dedication to playwrights, created a fund at The New York Community Trust in 1999 to help playwrights at various stages of their careers explore their unique visions without the burden of financial pressures. The fund has since made 121 awards totaling more than $2.8 million.

To honor Merrill's legacy of nurturing talent and help sustain the singular voices these playwrights bring to the theater, $35,000 awards went to Raquel Almazan, Ngozi Anyanwu, William Burke, Normandy Sherwood, reid tang, and Jesús I. Valles.

Many of this year's recipients, like Almazan, noted the critical role this award plays in their creative process, especially in the current economic climate.

'The Helen Merrill Award arrived at a pivotal time in both my playwriting and motherhood trajectories,' said Almazan, a 2026 recipient. 'This unique support lifts me through a challenging landscape, giving me the freedom to write plays outside of commercial frameworks, continue taking creative risks, and dream new realities.'

Previous awardees have gone on to receive Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, Obie Awards, and Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellowships, among other honors, with the award often serving as a springboard for their careers. Past winners include Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Michael R. Jackson, Taylor Mac, Qui Nguyen, Kristoffer Diaz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Sarah Ruhl, and Lisa Kron.

The awards are unique in that they don't have an application process or stipulations for the prize money. Each year, an advisory committee composed of theater professionals chooses awardees from among writers at all stages in their careers. This year's advisors include Committee Chair Moe Yousuf, CEO and artistic director of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC); Kristin Marting, writer/director; Jonathan McCrory, executive artistic director at the National Black Theatre; Jonathan Payne, playwright and past winner; Emily Sproch, senior program officer at the Howard Gilman Foundation; and Aya Ogawa, theater-maker and past winner.

'In our selection process, one theme that came up repeatedly was the generosity of each awardee,' said Craig T. Peterson, The Trust's program director for arts, culture, and historic preservation. 'Many committee members spoke about the current challenges facing the theater sector. The awardees, each in their own way, are creating adventurous theater while also lifting up other artists along the way. This is a fitting nod to Helen's legacy.'

The New York Community Trust is New York's largest community foundation, serving New York City, Long Island, and Westchester. For more than 100 years, The Trust has brought together the local knowledge and diverse expertise of its team and nonprofit and philanthropic partners to support thriving and equitable communities and help donors champion our region and the causes they love. The Trust makes approximately $200 million in grants each year from its charitable funds set up by individuals, families, foundations, and corporations.

2025 RECIPIENTS

Raquel Almazan has presented work off-Broadway, across the United States, and in seven other countries, and has received grants and awards including the Kennedy Center's Latinidad Award. Almazan teaches at New York University's Playwrights Horizons Theatre School, leads La Lucha Arts, and serves as co-president of Indie Space's board.

Ngozi Anyanwu made her professional directing debut with The Monsters, which earned nominations for Lucille Lortel, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards. She won the Humanitas Award for Good Grief, and her play The Homecoming Queen sold out its world premiere run and earned a New York Times Critic's Pick.

reid tang wrote Isabel, WORK HARD HAVE FUN MAKE HISTORY, and FUTURE WIFE, which received an honorable mention for the Relentless Award. They hold a playwright residency at New Dramatists and have received fellowships from MacDowell, the Target Margin Institute, and New York Theatre Workshop.

Normandy Sherwood won a 2024 OBIE Award for Psychic Self Defense and created and produced seven shows with the theater company The Drunkard's Wife. She also co-led the National Theater of the United States of America, touring nationally, winning an OBIE with the company, and publishing a book.

William Burke has written plays produced by theaters including The Bushwick Starr, Target Margin, JACK, and The Brick. He has helped organize The Starr Reading Series since 2012, co-led Soho Rep's Writer/Director Lab from 2017 to 2025, and received a MAP Fund grant and support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Jesús I. Valles won the Bruntwood Prize's International Award for SPREAD; the 2023 Yale Drama Series for Bathhouse.pptx; the 2022 Kernodle Playwriting Prize for a river, its mouths; and a 2023 Princess Grace Award in Theater. Theaters including INTAR, the Latino Theatre Company, ZACH Theatre, and The Flea have produced their plays, and Valles joined New Dramatists' class of 2031.







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