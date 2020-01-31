Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinksi Have Launched JZ Casting

Casting Directors Geoff Josselson, C.S.A., and Katja Zarolinksi, C.S.A., announced today the launch of JZ Casting, a New York-based casting office, with over 25 years of combined experience in the entertainment industry. Their new offices are located at 226 West 37th Street, Suite 604.

JZ Casting will offer a wide array of casting services and expert consultation for theater, film, television, and new media. Drawing on a vast working knowledge of actors and dedicated to the discovery of new talent, JZ Casting will provide a tailor-made experience for every client and project. With a deep respect for the artists both in front of and behind the table, JZ Casting is committed to visibility and inclusion and excited to lead the way in an ever-evolving industry.

"When I first met Katja, I saw in her the same deep passion for casting as I see in myself, and knew that we had to work together. Forming JZ Casting seemed like a natural choice for the both of us from the beginning," said Geoff Josselson, C.S.A., Partner and Casting Director at JZ Casting. "We both recognize and value the importance of being able to provide a personal connection and hands on approach to the work, allowing us to handle larger projects without losing the boutique nature of our office."

"Geoff is a veteran Casting Director, and I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with him to form JZ Casting, where we will combine our expertise in casting for film, television, and all forms of theater including musicals," said Katja Zarolinski, C.S.A., Partner and Casting Director at JZ Casting. "With our strong relationships with top of the line talent representatives and our well-respected client list, we are excited to shake up the casting process by utilizing our in-depth research and commitment to finding actors beyond the usual ways of submitting."

Mr. Josselson and Ms. Zarolinski's previous projects include the Broadway productions of The Velocity of Autumn (starring Estelle Parsons), On The Town (2014 revival), and Amazing Grace; over 40 off-Broadway productions including Altar Boyz (off-Broadway and tour), Clever Little Lies (Westside Theatre), Enter Laughing (York Theatre), Falling (Minetta Lane), Himself and Nora (Minetta Lane), John and Jen (Keen Company), Lady Day (Little Shubert Theatre), The Originalist (59E59), Party Face (New York City Center, Stage II), Shear Madness (New World Stages, Davenport Theatre), Southern Comfort (The Public Theater), Stalking the Bogeyman (New World Stages), Tribes (Barrow Street), Yank! (York Theatre), and many others. Work at regional theaters include Alley Theatre, Arena Stage, Barrington Stage Company, Brooklyn Academy Of Music, Cleveland Play House, Denver Center, George Street Playhouse, Guthrie Theatre, Marriott Theatre, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pittsburgh CLO, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Studio Theatre, and many others. Work on film and television has included After The Sun Fell, Bernard and Huey, Child of Grace, Fair Market Value, Henry's Crime, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Life of an Actress, My Man Is A Loser, Police State, Senior Moment, and Year By The Sea. Work on television include "One Night Only" (VEVO Pilot), "Saint George" (NY Casting), "Sesame Street," and "Twisted" (ABC Family Pilot), among others.

For more information on JZ Casting, please visit www.jz-casting.com

BIOGRAPHIES

Geoff Josselson, C.S.A. (Partner / Casting Director) has been a casting director for 15 years, specializing in theatrical casting for Broadway, off-Broadway, and major New York and Regional Theatre companies. His work covers a wide range of both plays and musicals, including readings, workshops and developmental productions, large-scale faithful remountings and bold new revivals, as well as award-winning world premieres.

He founded his company, Geoff Josselson Casting in 2007 handling casting for New York and Regional Theatres including Arena Stage, Arizona Theatre Company, Barrington Stage Company, Bay Street Theatre, Brooklyn Academy Of Music, Bucks County Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, City Springs Theatre Company, The Civilians, Cleveland Play House, Denver Center, Marriott Theatre, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, People's Light Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Round House Theatre, San Francisco Symphony, and the York Theatre Company. He has also contributed to casting for productions at American Conservatory Theatre (ACT), American Repertory Theater (ART), La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter Theatre, Second Stage and Williamstown Theatre Festival. He is responsible for casting the Broadway production of The Velocity of Autumn starring Estelle Parsons (2014 Tony Nominee, Best Actress in a Play), and many other acclaimed New York productions, including Southern Comfort (Public Theatre), Yank! (York Theatre), Pretty Filthy (The Civilians), John and Jen (Keen Company), Enter Laughing (York Theatre), Himself and Nora (Minetta Lane), Altar Boyz (off-Broadway and tour), The Originalist (59E59), and National Tours for Disney, Nickelodeon and Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Select Regional productions include Anything Goes (starring Corbin Bleu), The Little Foxes (starring Marg Helgenberger), I Hate Hamlet (starring Elizabeth Ashley and Tom Hewitt), The Pajama Game (with Donna McKechnie), Steel Magnolias (with Judy Kuhn and Mary Testa), and Camp David (starring Ron Rifkin and Richard Thomas). He has also cast numerous readings and workshops, including The Miss Firecracker Contest (starring Ginnfer Goodwin); Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (with Lucas Steele); The Tapioca Miracle (starring Karen Ziemba, Annaleigh Ashford and Annie Golden); White's Lies (starring Molly Ringwald, Alan Tudyk and Anna Chlumsky); Mandela (starring Norm Lewis); Robin Hood: The Final Adventure (starring Christy Carlson Romano and Anthony Warlow); The Barefoot Boy with Check (with Max von Essen, Jenn Colella and Drew Gehling); Backstage Baby (starring Rob McClure); Nicholas & Alexandra (starring Constantine Maroulis and Teal Wicks); and Tina Girlstar (starring Laura Osnes and Lena Hall). Geoff has also cast for Broadway, off-Broadway, film, and television with Calleri Casting, Cindy Tolan Casting, Dave Clemmons Casting, Mark Simon Casting and Caparelliotis Casting. He is a proud graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and member of the Casting Society of America.

Katja Zarolinski, C.S.A. (Partner / Casting Director) has over a decade of experience casting for Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, Film, and Television. During her 8 year tenure at McCorkle Casting, Katja worked on the Broadway productions of On The Town and Amazing Grace, as well as the off-Broadway productions of Tribes, Hit the Wall, Party Face, Shear Madness, Clever Little Lies, The Trial of an American President, Ethel Sings, Lady Day, Finks, Georgia Mertching is Dead, Please Continue, Falling, The 7th Monarch, Stalking the Bogeyman. Regional credits include productions for Guthrie Theater, Barrington Stage Company, George Street Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Contemporary American Theater Festival, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Studio Theatre, Olney Theatre, Alley Theatre, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Resident Ensemble Players, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and many more. Her work on feature film includes Bernard and Huey, Fair Market Value, Senior Moment, Year By The Sea, Child of Grace, My Man Is A Loser, After The Sun Fell, Police State, and for television she worked on "Twisted" (ABC Family Pilot), "Sesame Street," "Saint George" (NY Casting), and "One Night Only" (VEVO Pilot). Katja is an alum from the BFA Musical Theatre program at Syracuse University, where she attended the NYC Tepper Semester and was mentored by the staff at Calleri Casting. Katja is a proud member of the Casting Society of America, where she sits on the Diversity Committee and has been nominated for two C.S.A. Artios Awards.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You