GOING BACHARACH to Have Private Industry Readings in May

Lewin Productions will present private, by-invitation only industry presentations of Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, a new revue created by Will Friedwald, Adrian Galante, Tedd Firth and Jack Lewin, and directed by Bill Castellino. Presentations take place Tuesday May 6 at 7:30PM and Wednesday May 7 at 12PM at Theater 555.

This new revue celebrates Burt Bacharach’s remarkable legacy, with a cast comprised of three singers and a five piece band. Covering nearly 50 songs from Bacharach’s long career, and stretching from the 1950’s into the 21st Century, Going Bacharach is both informative and fun, steering clear of imitation and offering bright and original interpretations of his biggest hits and lesser-known gems, capturing all the magic and majesty of this legendary Maestro.

Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon stars NYC Jazz staple Hilary Kole; John Pagano, who toured with Burt Bacharach; and Ta-Tynisa Wilson (Hamilton), with Adrian Galante as Music Director.

Conceived by Jack Lewin, Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon features Arrangements and Orchestrations by Adrian Galante, and Musical Supervision by Tedd Firth. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager. Kathleen Rose Gallardo is Stage Manager.



