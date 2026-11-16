NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Foundation for Stage Managers has announced the selection of three professional Stage Managers to receive monetary grants in the Foundation's seventh grants cycle.

GRANTEES

Hope Rose Kelly (Massachusetts) is awarded a grant to assist in costs for travel to Prague to attend the International Organization of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (IOSTAT) Conference. She is to represent the Stage Managers' Association's International Cohort.

Laura C. Nelson (Ohio) is awarded a grant to attend the LDI Stage Manager Event Academy in Las Vegas in December, 2026.

Tess Marie Vismale (Georgia) is awarded a grant to attend the LDI Stage Manager Event Academy in Las Vegas in December 2026.

F4SM's mission is to support career stage managers by providing funds for continuing career education and skill development. The Foundation also supports public events, such as workshops and symposia, that enhance stage management skills, and advocates for both organizations and freelance stage managers. Additionally, the F4SM contributes to research and development initiatives within the field.

The Foundation awards grants twice per year - over 35 small grants have been announced since its founding in 2022.

The next grant cycle will take place in the spring of 2027.

To apply for a grant or to learn more about F4SM, visit stagemanagersfoundation.com







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming