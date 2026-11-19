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The Board of Directors of F4SM has announced the appointment of two new Board members.

CJ HEDBURG – BOARD SECRETARY

CJ, an avid theatregoer, began her career in Accounting at The Minneapolis Children's Theatre Company before joining the private sector. She attended Concordia College, earning a degree in accounting with a minor in Theatre Arts, all while working as the Box Office Manager for the on campus program. During college she also interned with Theatre B (Fargo, ND) joining the Front of House/Box Office staff working on operations and lobby experience improvements. Through working in these academic and community programs CJ has gained an appreciation for the work needed to make a production run smoothly.

As an in-coming member of the F4SM Board of Directors she is excited to promote and uplift stage managers at any point in their careers.

Amy rejoins the active Board of Directors after serving on the Advisory Board for the past several seasons. She is a founding member of the Stage Managers Association and has been an active stage manager for many years.

In addition to her work on Broadway, Amy recently mentored students studying dance performance at Cal State University at Northridge (Los Angeles).

Her career in the Hollywood entertainment industry included stints as co-producer of Aladdin (The Disney animated film) and then as Senior Vice President at Warner Bros. Studio overseeing the production of Space Jam with Michael Jordan.

Amy is currently on the west coast as an award-winning Realtor with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty.







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