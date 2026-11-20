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Ensemble Studio Theatre has revealed eight new playwrights for Youngblood (RJ Tolan, Program Director) for the 2026-2027 season: Phoebe Corde, Kallan Dana, Maddie Dennis-Yates, Sarah Grace Goldman, Daniel Holzman, D. Khổng, Ethan Luk and Anita Parrott. They join 26 returning members in writing, sharing pages and getting feedback from their peers. Along the way, they'll develop new plays with EST's artistic team and bring their work to audiences, from Youngblood's Sunday Brunch series of new short plays to the EST stage.

Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, EST Co-Artistic Directors, said, 'Selecting and welcoming the new Youngblood playwrights is one of the most important things EST does. They're the future! And now they're very much our present. Their range of styles and voices will broaden our world and push ever higher our ideal of what EST - and theatre! - can be. We're proud of them already! And so pleased and proud to have them join the group.'

Youngblood is never not writing! Founded in 1993, and currently led by Program Director RJ Tolan, OBIE Award-winning collective of early-career playwrights is a creative home for the next generation of theater artists. Youngblood provides artistic guidance, peer support, regular feedback and a fertile production environment which allows member playwrights to hone their skills and explore their craft. For more than three decades, its members have won Pulitzers and more, stormed Broadway and beyond, and so much of that starts here on the EST stage.

Plays by Youngblood writers have been seen on Broadway and on London's West End (including Hand to God by Robert Askins, developed and first produced by EST), as well as at major theatres in New York and around the world, including the Royal Court, Lincoln Center Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage, The Public Theater, Vineyard Theatre, Atlantic Theater Company and many others.

Youngblood graduates have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama three times since 2013 (Annie Baker, Martyna Majok and Sanaz Toossi), with five more finalists in that time (Lloyd Suh, Sylvia Khoury, Will Arbery, Clare Barron and Amy Herzog). Martyna Majok's Pulitzer-winning Cost of Living and Will Arbery's Pulitzer finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning both started as short plays in Youngblood's famed Sunday Brunch series.

The program's returning members include Davis Alianiello, Morgan Barnes-Whitehead, Libby Carr, Messiah Cristine, Avery Deutsch, edison ventura mata diaz, K'yana Faulkner-Smith, Xiaoyan Kang, Carolyn Kettig, Stefani Kuo 郭佳怡, kaia lyons, Gloria Majule, Max Mooney, Charlie Oh, Abigail C. Onwunali, Phanésia Pharel, Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Nia Akilah Robinson, Eliana Theologides Rodriguez, Fernando Buzhar Segall, Matt Shvyrkov, Eliya Smith, Marissa Joyce Stamps, Rosa Thomas, May Treuhaft-Ali and Celeste Yim.

Members who graduated at the end of last season include Lyndsey Bourne, Dylan Guerra, Justice Hehir, Anchuli Felicia King, Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, Holly Settoon, Danny Tejera and Susan Yassky.

About The New Members

PHOEBE CORDE (she/her) is a writer and dramaturg enamored with stories of the strange, magical, and otherworldly. Shows include Riders to the Sea (Brooklyn Art Haus/Off-Brand Opera '23), The Worry Dolls (The Village New Playwrights Cohort '25-'26, Lamoise New Works Festival Semi-Finalist '27), and 12:15 Earthly Time(The Dive Musical Incubator'25, Candela Fellowship Finalist '25). Her dramaturgical work has been seen on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and West End stages and recognized by the Ojai Playwrights Conference, O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Orchard Project, Princess Grace Award, and New York Times Critic's Picks. Other passions include drawing, crafting overcomplicated playlists, and hosting her Percy Jackson analysis podcast, Monster Donut. https://phoebecorde.wixsite.com/portfolio

Kallan Dana is a playwright originally from Portland, Oregon. Productions include Lobster (The Tank, Best Theater of 2025 in The New Yorker and Vulture/New York Magazine) and Racecar Racecar Racecar (The Hearth/A.R.T. NY and Artists Repertory Theatre). She has developed or presented work with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center/National Playwrights Conference, Yaddo, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, Colt Coeur, The Working Theater, The Hearth, The Tank, Artists Repertory Theatre, The Cell, Portland Theater Festival, Bramble Theatre Company, Dixon Place, Northwestern University, Prelude/The Segal Center, and Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. She is a New Georges affiliated artist and a recipient of the 2025 National Theatre Conference Paul Green Award. She makes theater with her company Needy Lover. MFA: Northwestern University.

MADDIE DENNIS-YATES is an only child from New Jersey. Her plays have been developed with Fresh Ground Pepper, Echo Theater, Stroller Scene, Workshop Theater, Art House Productions, Stagefemmes at Kenyon College, the Emerging Professional Residents at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and others. Recent recognition: third-place winner, Echo Theater New Play Competition; finalist, Playwrights Horizons Unplugged production; finalist, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference (2025 & 2026); finalist, Kernodle New Play Award; finalist, MOXIE Theatre Lamoise New Works Festival; semifinalist, Cherry Lane Playwrights Collective. Plays include Vanessa the Miracle Girl, Horse Boy, and The Snake That Bit Me. MFA: Hunter College.

Sarah Grace GOLDMAN. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah Grace Goldman is a playwright, screenwriter, and actor. She is a graduate of the Alabama School of Fine Arts (class of 2017), University of Minnesota/Guthrie BFA Actor Training Program Company of 2021, and Northwestern University's Writing for the Screen + Stage Program. Sarah Grace's writing explores societal and cultural phenomena through the lens of horror, dark comedy, and surrealism. Her plays have earned her semifinalist status at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and cohort membership in Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers' Group. Outside of the theatre, Sarah Grace is a Pilates instructor. She has high hopes of becoming a better cook.

DANIEL HOLZMAN is a playwright and artist from San Francisco. His work has been developed, read, and produced at Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, The Brick, The Tank, Fresh Ground Pepper and more. He is a 2023 and 2026 O'Neill Finalist, an alumnus of the Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers Group, a 2025 Artist in Residence at Coffey St Studios and the Cell Theatre, and is published by Concord Theatricals and 1319 Press. Recent work includes Berlindia! (Tank Core Production), Heal Yourself (Clubbed Thumb Winterworks), HKBP ... Live! At Pigeon's Grotto (Ant Fest, Ars Nova), and Middle School Play (The Brick). He teaches at Brooklyn College, where he received his MFA in playwriting, and frequently collaborates with his sister Neena, who illustrates his plays.

D. KHỔNG is a Viet writer, director, and producer across film and theater. She enjoys meals eaten family-style. As a writer, her work often wrestles with her grandmother's superstitions and the material conditions of women under imperialism. Their art has been supported by Panavision, Chuang Stage, Fresh Ink Theatre, and more. She was born and raised in the belly of the beast.

ETHAN LUK was born and raised in Hong Kong. He thinks and works across performance and writing. His writing has been published in Asian American Writers' Workshop, Asia Art Archive, ArtAsiaPacific, The Adroit Journal, Sine Theta Magazine, and Verve Poetry Press among others. His play Flight of a Legless Bird was named a finalist at the 2023 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, an Honorable Mention for the 2026 Relentless Award, and a recipient of the 2026 Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award. His play Dictionary of the Unsaid was named a finalist at the 2026 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the 2025-26 Playwrights Realm Scratchpad Series. Most recently, he was named a recipient of the Morgan Jenness Experiments in Playwriting Fellowship at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club and the 2026-27 Playwriting Fellowship at the Dramatists Guild Foundation. He is an alum of the Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program at The Juilliard School, Study Corps at the Strother School of Radical Attention, and the Pedagogies of Site fellowship at Dia Art Foundation. He received his A.B. from Princeton University, concentrating in Comparative Literature with certificates in Theater, Music Theater, Dance, and Creative Writing, and was awarded the Louis Sudler Prize in the Arts.

ANITA PARROTT is a born-and-raised (braised) Texan, playwright, and actor. Their plays have been developed and performed at The Tank, The Brick, American Mime Theatre, Vermont Theatre Company, and Dixon Place. Parrott's play The Marsh was a semi-finalist for SheNYC and Pipeline PlayLab. Acting Credits: The Visitors (u/s Second Stage); Museum of the Other (HERE Arts); Very Blue Light (The Tank); STRAYS (Dixon Place); Age of Sagittarius (The Tank); and AMANDA (SoHo Playhouse). Parrott holds an MFA in acting from Columbia University School of the Arts, where they performed in productions of Fairview (Jasminn Johnson), Big Love (Ares Harper), Passion Play (Rory McGregor) and many more. www.anitaparrott.net

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