England backs 100,000 young people in theatre, and The Mousetrap’s Denise Silvey steps down

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Industry News - November 16, 2026

The industry is putting real resources behind its youngest participants this week. The National Theatre and the UK government have committed to reaching more than 100,000 young people in England, while a new New York program aims to give high school students hands-on business training in producing. BroadwayWorld’s own Next On Stage kicked off Season 7 over the weekend, with the Top 30 performers in both age groups now revealed. Alongside the focus on who is coming up, there is a long list of people stepping into or out of leadership, from The Mousetrap to Chicago’s Neo-Futurists to orchestras in Louisville and Melbourne. Grammy nominations for five cast albums and a construction milestone at Shea’s in Buffalo round out the week.

Industry Trends

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned with its first live shows, revealing the Top 30 performers in both age groups. The Top 30 includes... (Read more)

In this new episode, watch as Richard celebrates iconic plays with priceless treasures from The Fantasticks, Working, Fiorello, Golden Boy, and more. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

The cast albums for CHESS the Musical, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) have all been nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Read more)

There is no better place to get your holiday shopping started and enjoy the magic of Broadway than The Shops at Columbus Circle! This holiday season, Broadway Under the Stars returns, bringing captivating performances from today’s top shows to 59th Street. Watch a sneak peek in this video! (Read more)

The Student Producer Program, a new platform co-founded by Jeff Whiting and Kevin Bradley, will launch at Open Jar Studios in New York with a partnership with the Educational Theatre Association. Ten schools will receive free access to the platform, which teaches students marketing, ticket sales and financial management through school productions. (Read more)

Regional

The Neo-Futurist Theater in Chicago has named ensemble members Abby Pajakowski artistic director and JJ Jamerson associate artistic director. They succeed Annie Share and Connor Shioshita Pickett, who remain in the company as writer/performer/directors. (Read more)

Union bricklayers completed the brick masonry on the four-story elevator and stair tower of the Elevate Shea's Buffalo expansion, with Shea's President and CEO Brian Higgins laying the final brick. The 25,000-square-foot Pearl Street addition will add three elevators, restrooms, expanded lobbies and education space to the historic Buffalo theatre. (Read more)

The Louisville Orchestra has named Elizabeth Helgeson vice president of artistic planning. She joins from the New York Philharmonic, where she was director of artistic planning and administration, and will work with Music Director Teddy Abrams and CEO Jude Vaclavik ahead of the orchestra's 90th anniversary season. (Read more)

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, named theatre and live entertainment producer Chris Mackin its next Executive Director. He will succeed CEO and Managing Director Steve Jackson, who is retiring at the end of the year. Mackin previously produced Off-Broadway and concert productions in New York. (Read more)

International

More than 100,000 young people across England will have the opportunity to develop new skills and confidence through theatre with funding from the government's Every Child Can programme, announced today by the Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy at a special event held with partners at The National Theatre. (Read more)

Denise Silvey will step down as Artistic Director of THE MOUSETRAP at the end of 2026, after 32 years with the long-running play, 18 of them as Artistic Director. Brian Fenty and his team will take over the production. (Read more)

Leeds Playhouse has announced Clare Morrow as its new Chair of the Board, succeeding Neil Adleman. Morrow, a former ITV Controller of Programmes North, is currently Chair of Bettys & Taylors Group. (Read more)

Jaime Martín will extend his tenure as Chief Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra until the end of 2029, before becoming Conductor Emeritus. The MSO announced the appointment, which recognises his artistic leadership. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

The Shubert Organization opens its 2027 Artistic Circle, the Black Theatre Coalition names Bree Turner, and the Tonys stay on CBS through 2032. Plus Equity’s warning on threats to UK drag artists. (Read more)

TCG names an interim director as three co-EDs exit, Michelle Terry leaves Shakespeare’s Globe, the Dramatists Guild Foundation tops $1M for the first time, and UK theatres seek touring tax relief. Plus adaptive musicals and a Title IX suit. (Read more)

Williamstown rebuilds from a staff of three, Broadway’s $21B impact on NYC meets a real estate squeeze, Kimberly Motes takes the helm at Hennepin Arts, and Equity and Brighton Fringe strike a UK first. Read the full newsletter. (Read more)

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