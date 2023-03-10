Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eclipse Theatre Company Presents An Industry Reading Presentation Of WITH(OUT) HER

The musical is loosely based on Chilina's original album What You Find In A Bottle, arranged by Rick Fox, and produced by Chad Irschick.

Mar. 10, 2023  


On March 24, 2023, Eclipse Theatre Company will present an industry reading of With(out) Her, a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and a book by Eric Holmes.

The musical is loosely based on Chilina's original album What You Find In A Bottle, arranged by Rick Fox, and produced by Chad Irschick. The presentation will be directed by Lorin Latarro (Into The Woods, Waitress) with musical direction and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds. Brian Spector will serve as Executive Producer. The presentation is invitation only.

.When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is best to call to get her, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed, yet loving and be loved in all our human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that's when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love - her son.

Casting is still in progress. Included is Jenn Collela (Come From Away, If/Then). Additional casting to be announced.





