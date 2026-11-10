My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Dramatists Guild Foundation Names 10 Fellows for 2026–2027 Season
The fellows will receive individualized mentorship, creative development opportunities, and professional resources.
The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) announced its 2026–2027 class of 10 Fellows, investing in the next generation of playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists who will help shape the future of American theater.
Through DGF's free, year-long, New York City-based Fellows program, these emerging dramatists receive individualized mentorship, creative development opportunities, and professional resources designed to remove barriers to entry and allow them to focus on what matters most, which includes honing their craft, developing their distinctive voices, and realizing their full artistic potential.
The program will be led by four accomplished theater writers: Migdalia Cruz and Itamar Moses, Playwriting Co-Chairs, and Rona Siddiqui and Adam Gwon, Musical Theater Co-Chairs.
The 2026–2027 Fellows
This year's Fellows are Kat Cartusciello, Miz Hashimoto, Paul Hodge, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Chad Kaydo, Ethan Luk, Regan Moro, Cheeyang Ng, Thalia Ranjbar, and Jaymes Sanchez.
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