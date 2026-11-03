Disney Theatrical Group Senior Publicist Dennis Crowley Steps Down

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BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Disney Theatrical Group senior publicist Dennis Crowley has stepped down from his role after 18 years. His final day in the role was on November 1. Crowley served as the representative for DTG’s lineup of productions, including The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway.

Crowley is a longtime Broadway press representative who has worked in theatrical publicity for more than four decades. He served as a press associate on several productions early in his career before taking on press representative and senior publicist roles.

His Broadway credits include Cats (1982), Les Misérables (1987), The Phantom of the Opera (1988), Miss Saigon (1991), Man of La Mancha (1992), Blood Brothers (1993), Hello, Dolly! (1995), The Lion King (1997), Mary Poppins (2006), The Little Mermaid (2008), Newsies (2012), Aladdin (2014) and Frozen (2018). His credits also include Copenhagen, A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, The Look of Love, Sweet Charity, Young Frankenstein, Boeing-Boeing and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me.

About Disney Theatrical Group

Disney Theatrical Group (DTG) is among the world’s most successful commercial theatre producers, bringing live entertainment events to a global audience of more than 20 million people a year in more than 50 countries. Under the Disney Theatrical Productions (DTP) banner, the group produces and licenses Broadway productions around the world, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King,” Elton John & Tim Rice’s “Aida,” “Tarzan®”, “Mary Poppins,” a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, “The Little Mermaid,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Newsies,” “Aladdin,” and “Frozen.”

Other successful stage musical ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit “Shakespeare in Love,” stage productions of Disney’s “High School Musical,” “Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame” in Berlin, and “King David” in concert. DTG has collaborated with the nation’s preeminent theatres to develop new stage titles, including “The Jungle Book,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Hercules.”

As a part of the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, DTP also heads the Buena Vista Theatrical banner, which licenses Fox titles for stage adaptations including, “Anastasia,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” Disney Theatrical Group also delivers live shows globally through its license to Feld Entertainment, producer of “Disney on Ice” and “Marvel Universe Live!” In addition, DTG licenses musical titles for local, school, and community theatre productions through Music Theatre International.

Next on the Disney Theatrical schedule: the world premiere of “Hercules” in Hamburg, Germany, and the North American tour of a reimagined production of “Beauty and The Beast” in 2025.







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