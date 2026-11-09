David Greenspan, Minna Lee, Francesca D'Uva & Jerome Walker to Receive 2026 Idea Awards for Theatre

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​The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation have revealed the recipients of their 2026 Idea Awards for Theatre; three grants awarded to adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well the visionary playwrights who have inspired and blazed trails before them.

The 2026 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award will be presented to David Greenspan (She Stoops to Comedy, The Argument). Honoring accomplished playwrights who have created significant, idea-driven works throughout their career, the Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award is given with a $25,000 prize for the recipient.

Minna Lee (My Home on the Moon) is the recipient of this year’s Ollie New Play Award, and the two Vivace Musical Theatre Awards will be presented to Francesca D'Uva (This Is My Favorite Song) and Jerome Walker (how would you have us). Recognizing emerging talent and original work with ambitious theatrical ideas, each award is bestowed to its recipient with a $25,000 prize.

The 2026 Idea Awards for Theatre will be presented in a private ceremony on Thursday, November 19 at 5PM at West Bank Café (407 W. 42nd St., NYC). Entertainment will feature live performances by this year's Vivace Musical Theatre Award winners and more.

Theatrical Agent Bret Adams and his partner Dr. Paul Reisch loved the theatre with great passion. As a theatrical agent, Bret shepherded the careers of many actors, writers and directors and designers, including Andre DeShields, Phylicia Rashad, Judy Kaye, Christine Ebersole, Kathy Bates, Susan H. Schulman, Jack Heifner, Philip McKinley, and Robert Harling, among many others. After Bret and Paul’s passing, their eponymous foundation was created at their bequest. The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation champions visionary playwrights and musical theater writers in their creation of expansive, illuminating, and idea-driven theatre. Embracing diversity in all its forms, The Foundation encourages artists with fresh perspectives - particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds - to create idea-driven new plays and musicals reflecting on multivalent themes. Nominations for all three awards are accepted exclusively from The Foundation’s Board of Artistic Advisors.

(2026 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award winner) has appeared in his plays The Home Show Pieces, Dead Mother, She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, I’m Looking for Helen Twelvetrees, The Memory Motel; his solo plays: The Argument and The Myopia; between 2011 and 2022 he developed and performed solo renditions of three American plays from the late 1920’s: Barry Conners’ 1925 comedy The Patsy, Eugene O’Neill’s 1927 six-hour drama Strange Interlude and Gertrude Stein’s 1928 experimental Four Saints in Three Acts. He has also performed solo renditions of Stein’s lectures Plays, Composition as Explanation and What Are Masterpieces; premieres/revivals: notably Terrence McNally’s Some Men, Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band, Goethe’s Faust, Tom Stoppard’s The Invention of Love; solo plays: Joey Merlo’s On Set With Theda Bara, Mona Pirnot’s I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan, Jerry Lieblich’s without mirrors; honors include Guggenheim, Lortel and Fox fellowships, Alpert, Lambda Literary, Helen Merrill Playwriting, Legacy Playwright awards, LORTEL, RUTHIE, eight OBIES.

MINNA LEE

(2026 Ollie New Play Award winner) [they/them/she/her] is a Hmong-Vietnamese American writer and animator who takes audiences into whimsical worlds full of queer love and strange magic. They are a recipient of the Dramatist Guild's 2024 Lanford Wilson Award, a 2025 New Georges Audrey Resident, a MacDowell Fellow, and was awarded Best Original Script by the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle for their play My Home on the Moon. Their work includes My Home on the Moon (World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse directed by Mei Ann Teo; East Coast Premiere at CHUANG Stage directed by cara hinh), Memory Bear (developed in part by the The Assembly Theater's Deceleration Program), Last Gold (2025 New Georges Audrey Residency directed by Kedian Keohan; 2026 Bay Area Playwrights Festival Finalist), Heart of Parasite (2024 Pipeline Theatre's Playlab directed by Francesca Sabel), and Fantasia Steel (commissioned by San Francisco Playhouse). Minna is also the showrunner of an animated series called Boba Wolf, which they co-created with Utkarsh Rajawat. BA: University of Washington - Creative Writing, MFA: Hunter College - Playwriting

(2026 Vivace Musical Theatre Award winner) is an experimental comedian and composer based in Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia. She has performed throughout New York City at venues including The Bell House, Littlefield, and MoMA PS1. Francesca was the 2022 Performance AIRspace Resident at Abrons Arts Center and has completed residencies at Baby’s All Right and The Barn at Lee. Onscreen, she’s appeared in Adult Swim’s Three Busy Debras, HBO’s Fantasmas, and the film Sorry, Baby. She was also a writer on the Adult Swim animated series Women Wearing Shoulder Pads. She performed her one-person show, This Is My Favorite Song, at Playwrights Horizons during its 2024–2025 season.

JEROME WALKER

(2026 Vivace Musical Theatre Award winner) is a composer, pianist, singer and educator originally from Washington, DC and currently living in Brooklyn, NY. He writes primarily for theater, and his work has been commissioned by New York City Center, the Princeton Playhouse Choir, and the Brooklyn Oratory Parishes, among others. He has written music and lyrics for shows in collaboration with playwright Noah T. Parnes, two of which have been workshopped at Phillips Exeter Academy. His most recent independent theater project, “how would you have us,” is a song cycle that adapts text from Black American authors between Reconstruction and the Harlem Renaissance, including James Weldon Johnson, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Ida B. Wells, and more. He has music directed showcases, anti-fascist cabarets, a one-woman drag show, and an adult rock music choir. He holds a BA in music from Yale and an MFA from the NYU Musical Theatre Writing Program. His Vivace project, Something in the Water, is created with Noah T. Parnes. Noah T. Parnes is a Brooklyn-based playwright and screenwriter interested in exploring queerness onstage and experimenting with conventional structure. Noah’s plays have been commissioned and produced at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School, Trinity-Pawling School, and by the Yale Dramatic Association. His short plays have been published in two Smith and Kraus Anthologies, and his short film Live Crickets was an official selection for the 2026 LA Shorts Festival and the Los Angeles International Film Festival.

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