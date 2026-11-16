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A private invitation-only reading of Conversation Design, a new play by Danielle Frimer, directed by Allie Moss, will take place on Thursday, November 19th.

The cast for the reading features Jody Flader (The Slug Bearers of Kayrol Island, The Vineyard Theatre), Em Sarpa, and Evangeline Edwards (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Rogue Machine Theatre).

Sarah Orttung serves as Stage Manager and Ellen Soraya Nikbakht will be reading Stage Directions. The reading is produced by Beth Slade.

Three women-two actors and a poet-become each other's life rafts when they're hired by a tech startup to write dialogue for a top-secret product. In the decade that follows, they come of age as AI does, and their friendships and artistic identities are tested by questions of ethics and complicity amid mounting pressure to become the authors of their own obsolescence. A play about art, capitalism, friendship, motherhood-and what happens when we fill our hunger for human connection with simulations of it.

Conversation Design was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, and Seattle Public Theatre's New Works Festival.

Danielle Frimer is a writer for theater, film, and new media. Her play P. Pan et al. will have its world premiere with TOSOS Theatre Company in NYC in Fall 2027, after development with New Jersey Play Lab, Green Mountain New Play Festival, the Stissing Center, Round the Bend Theatre, and TOSOS. Her play Mariana won the Jewish Plays Project's "On One Foot!" Contest and starred Broadway's Alexandra Socha at the Colonial Theatre; Conversation Design was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill, Ojai Playwrights, Seven Devils', and Seattle Public Theatre's new works fest. Her ​w​ork has been published in 'The Cincinnati Review' and Smith & Kraus's 'Best Short Plays' (2024 and 2026). Beyond the stage, Danielle has created several award-winning interactive audio experiences, including the Emmy-nominated "Esme & Roy" for Sesame Street, the Cannes Grand Prix-winning "Westworld: The Maze" for HBO/Kilter Films, and "Bosch: A Detective's Case" for Amazon Studios. Danielle lives in the Hudson Valley with her wife and their badly behaved but beloved rescue dog, Dory. B.A., Yale; M.F.A., A.C.T.

Allie Moss

Allie Moss is a Brooklyn-based director of new and contemporary work. Most recently, she directed Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector at the Contemporary Theatre of Ohio. Previously, she directed productions of Caryl Churchill's Vinegar Tom, Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of Orlando, a queer reinterpretation Romeo and Juliet, and Beth Hyland's new play Cancelina, all at UC San Diego. Additionally, she has directed several readings of new plays in development: Conversation Design by Danielle Frimer at the HOWL New Play Festival, The Prodigal Father by Agyeiwaa Asante at The Playwrights Realm, and Boxed by Mylan Gray at Whitman College. Allie has also directed in American Conservatory Theater's M.F.A. and Young Conservatory programs, as well as at Cutting Ball Theater, Custom Made Theatre, San Francisco Playhouse, Shotgun Players, and Playwrights Foundation. Allie has an M.F.A. in Directing from UC San Diego and she is an Associate Member of SDC.

To learn more about Allie Moss, CLICK HERE.







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