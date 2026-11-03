Broadway and Beyond and Actors’ Equity Association Will Host Panel for Careers Beyond Stage Management

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What comes next when stage managers apply their skills and experience to new professional opportunities? Broadway and Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color, in partnership with Actors’ Equity Association, will explore that question through What’s Next? From Stage Management to New Career Journeys, a panel discussion highlighting the many career paths available to stage managers throughout the entertainment industry.

The discussion will feature eight accomplished professionals who have transferred their stage management skills into leadership roles across production supervision, general management, higher education, project management, producing, special events, and labor representation. Panelists include Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Ken McGee, Matt Stern, Michael Rico Cohen, Thomas Recktenwald, Karyn Meek, and Pamela Remler.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how the skills we develop as stage managers can translate into opportunities far beyond the stage. Our ability to lead, problem-solve, manage complex projects, and bring people together to achieve a common goal is valuable across the entertainment industry. Through Broadway and Beyond, we want to help stage managers recognize the full value of their experience and see the possibilities that exist for their next career journey. Sometimes, it’s not about starting over; it’s about recognizing how the skills you already have can take you somewhere new.” — Lisa Dawn Cave, Production Supervisor, Disney Theatrical Group and Co-Founder, Broadway and Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color

The panelists bring experience from across the industry:

Through personal stories and candid conversation, panelists will discuss how their stage management experience prepared them for new roles, the challenges of career transitions, and the opportunities available to those who recognize the value of their transferable skills.

The event takes place Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), including a reception, in the 14th Floor Council Room at Actors’ Equity Association, 165 West 46th Street, New York, NY. The event will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. All are welcome! Advance registration is required by Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Visit the registration page for RSVP information, livestream access details, and panelist biographies and photos.

RSVP and registration: Actors’ Equity Association Registration Page

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