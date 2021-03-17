Broadway & Beyond's Next Event For SMs Of Color Announced







Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is pleased to announce its next event aimed at providing opportunity, education, and vital industry connections for stage managers of color. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:00-8:00pm EST, and will offer stage managers of color the unique opportunity to connect directly with industry professionals who are in positions to share advice and personalized counsel and - crucially - to hire.

Attendance is free, and interested candidates must register online at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com by 5:00pm EST on Saturday, March 27. Participation is capped at 100. Panelists will be provided with the résumés of all confirmed participants in advance of the event and will engage directly with attendees in small break-out groups.

In order to provide a more tailored experience, the break-out groups will be 13 minutes each and will include only three stage managers in each group, in addition to the industry professionals. The groups will be sorted into four categories: Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional, and Touring. Applicants are encouraged to identify their top three categories and will be guaranteed access to at least two of their choices.

The participating professionals are production supervisors, stage managers, and general managers representing nearly two dozen organizations including Disney Theatrical Productions, 321 Theatrical Management, 101 Productions, The Public Theater, Paper Mill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the touring production companies NETworks and Work Light Productions, and others. A full list of panelists is available at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com.

The March 31 event marks Broadway & Beyond's third event since launching in December 2020. Its inaugural event was hosted by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon and marked a first-of-its-kind opportunity for 75 stage managers of color from around the country to meet more than 30 professionals, including veteran stage managers, production supervisors, producers, and general managers representing Broadway, touring, and several major regional theaters. And just last night, Broadway & Beyond hosted Résumé & Interview Workshop: Always Be Prepared!, a résumé and interview prep workshop led by Patch Schwadron, Career CounselorSupervisor of The Career Center at The Actors Fund, and veteran stage manager Sherry Cohen.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is a networking organization that aims to connect early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals. Founded by veteran stage managers Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, and Jimmie Lee Smith, Broadway & Beyond provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders and meet industry leaders, and provides insights to help BIPOC stage managers start, maintain, and advance a career in the arts and theatre through free networking and educational events.

To learn more and register for the March 31 event, visit BroadwayBeyondAccess.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @broadwayandbeyondaccess.