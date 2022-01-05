Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway & Beyond Will Host Networking Event For Stage Managers of Color This Month

pixeltracker

Broadway veteran and advocate, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will introduce the event.

Jan. 5, 2022 Â 


Broadway & Beyond Will Host Networking Event For Stage Managers of Color This Month

Broadway & Beyond will host a Virtual Networking Event on January 24, 2022.

This free networking event offers stage managers of color the unique opportunity to connect directly with industry professionals who are in positions to share advice and personalized counsel and - crucially - to hire. Broadway veteran and advocate, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will introduce the event.

Attendance is free, and interested candidates must register online here by 9:00pm EST on Tuesday, January 18. Participation is capped at 80 people.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders, meet industry leaders, and provide insights to help stage managers of color start, maintain, and advance a career in the arts and theatre through free networking and educational events.

Broadway & Beyond offers direct access to the industry professionals responsible for filling stage management positions in New York, on tour, and in regional theaters throughout the country. We aim to eliminate the phrase 'I don't know where to find them' from the hiring process and create opportunities for stage managers of color who are ready to work.

Learn more at https://www.broadwaybeyondaccess.com/.



Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • SOPAC Announces Jazz In The Loft 2022 Series Lineup
  • Jazz at Lincoln Center Welcomes All-Star Lineup For CELEBRATING CHICK COREA, January 13-14
  • Grammy-Nominated Thana Alexa Kicks Of Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series
  • HeIsTheArtist Previews New Gospel Jazz EP With Cover Of Snoh Aalegra Song