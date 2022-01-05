Broadway & Beyond Will Host Networking Event For Stage Managers of Color This Month







Broadway & Beyond will host a Virtual Networking Event on January 24, 2022.

This free networking event offers stage managers of color the unique opportunity to connect directly with industry professionals who are in positions to share advice and personalized counsel and - crucially - to hire. Broadway veteran and advocate, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will introduce the event.

Attendance is free, and interested candidates must register online here by 9:00pm EST on Tuesday, January 18. Participation is capped at 80 people.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders, meet industry leaders, and provide insights to help stage managers of color start, maintain, and advance a career in the arts and theatre through free networking and educational events.

Broadway & Beyond offers direct access to the industry professionals responsible for filling stage management positions in New York, on tour, and in regional theaters throughout the country. We aim to eliminate the phrase 'I don't know where to find them' from the hiring process and create opportunities for stage managers of color who are ready to work.

Learn more at https://www.broadwaybeyondaccess.com/.