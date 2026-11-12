Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications for Theater of Change 2027 Workshop

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Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) has announced that artist applications are now open for Theater of Change 2027, its flagship workshop presented in partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School. The program invites New York City–based directors, performers, playwrights, dramaturgs, and composers passionate about using their artistry to advance social change to apply.

Program Details

Workshop Dates: January 29, 30, and 31; February 6, 7, and 8, 2027

Location: Columbia Law School, New York City

Eligibility: NYC-based directors, performers, playwrights, dramaturgs, and composers

Compensation: Selected artists will receive $700 upon completing the program.

Attendance: Participants must be available for all scheduled program dates.

Application Deadline: November 23, 2026

How to Apply: https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/theater-of-change

Now entering its ninth year, Theater of Change brings together artists, law students, and community advocates to explore the intersection of art, law, and advocacy. Through intensive collaboration and creative development, participants work across disciplines to explore pressing social justice issues and develop artistic projects that support community-led advocacy efforts.

For the 2027 program, BAC is proud to collaborate with Freedom Agenda, New Hour for Women and Children, and Survived & Punished, three organizations working to address the impacts of incarceration and advance justice for directly impacted communities.

Together, participants will explore how storytelling and artistic expression can amplify advocacy efforts while centering the experiences, expertise, and leadership of people directly impacted by incarceration. The workshop combines legal and policy perspectives and artistic practice to equip participants with tools and relationships to create meaningful social change.

Theater of Change 2026 Partnerships

This year's workshop will include collaborations with the following organizations:

Freedom Agenda is a member-led organizing project dedicated to empowering people and communities directly impacted by incarceration. Through grassroots organizing and advocacy, Freedom Agenda works to advance decarceration and transform New York City's criminal legal system, including efforts to close Rikers Island and invest in community-based alternatives. Official Website

New Hour for Women and Children is a Long Island–based organization dedicated to supporting justice-impacted women, children, and families. Through reentry services, leadership development, and advocacy, New Hour empowers women impacted by incarceration to rebuild their lives, strengthen their communities, and advance meaningful criminal justice reform. Official Website

Survived & Punished is a national coalition working to end the criminalization of survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Bringing together survivors, organizers, advocates, and legal experts, the organization supports criminalized survivors and advances campaigns challenging the systems that punish people for surviving violence. Official Website

Through these partnerships, Theater of Change 2027 will create opportunities for artists and advocates to collaborate across disciplines, deepen their understanding of incarceration and its impacts, and explore the role of storytelling in advancing systemic change.

About The Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) ignites action through artivism, bringing together artists, directly impacted leaders, and advocacy organizations to create performances that drive systemic change. Founded in 2016 by Broadway artists and directly impacted leaders in response to racism and police brutality, BAC has grown from a grassroots collective into a nationally recognized organization at the intersection of storytelling, performance, and policy. In partnership with The Center for Social and Institutional Change at Columbia Law School, BAC developed the award-winning Theater of Change methodology, equipping communities to use performance, law, and civic engagement as tools for social change. In 2021, BAC received a Special Tony Award for its role in guiding the industry toward a more equitable future.

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