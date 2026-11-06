Black Theatre Coalition Names Bree Turner Director of Programs & Partnerships

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Co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee announced today new leadership within the organization. Black Theatre Coalition has brought on Bree Turner as Director of Programs & Partnerships. The new appointment strengthens BTC's leadership and commitment to developing the next generation of emerging talent.

A communications and events professional, actor, and advocate, Turner brings extensive experience in theatrical administration, strategic partnerships, and initiatives advancing access and opportunity.

Most recently, Turner served as Communications Manager at the John Gore Organization (JGO), where she oversaw corporate communications and produced high-profile events, including the Tony Awards Afterparty and Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. She also stewarded the relaunch of JGO's website and produced segments for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Notably, Turner helped develop the Broadway Across America/Black Theatre Coalition Regional Apprenticeship Program, a paid initiative providing emerging theatre professionals with hands-on experience, mentorship, and career development opportunities. Under this partnership, applications increased nearly 1,200% between the program's first and fifth years. The John Gore Organization was subsequently recognized with BTC's Inaugural Visionary Ally Award.

A graduate of the University of Florida with degrees in Political Science and Theatre, Turner has consistently championed opportunities for historically marginalized communities. Her work reflects a belief in theatre's ability to affect hearts, change minds, and inspire social progress.

Turner got her start in a Business of Broadway course taught by Miles Wilkin, co-founder of Broadway Across America (BAA) and an industry veteran. Wilkin later offered her an internship in BAA's Florida office, which led to her move to New York City to serve as Executive Assistant to Lauren Reid, President of The John Gore Organization (JGO) and then-Chair of The Broadway League.

Mentorship has been an integral part of Turner's story, and it will be a focus of her new role at BTC where she'll work to create similar pathways for young people looking to make their mark on the industry.

As Director of Programs & Partnerships, Turner will oversee BTC's fellowship and apprenticeship initiatives, strengthen industry relationships, and help expand pathways toward sustainable careers in theatre.

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