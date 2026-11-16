Bianca Rogoff, Natalie Gold, Tracee Chimo and Greg Keller to Star in Reading of BIG DEAL by Téa Wolk

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Nathan Winoto of April Dovey Productions, Lauren Grajewski, Christina Raquel, and Caroline Raquel will present an invitation-only Equity staged reading of BIG DEAL, a new play by Téa Wolk, in association with The Public Theater. Britt Berke (Phyl, Becomes a Woman) directs.

The reading will feature Bianca Rogoff (The Yellow Tie, The Winter's Tale), Natalie Gold (Appropriate, Succession), Tracee Chimo (Fallen Angels, Noises Off; Drama Desk Award for Bad Jews), Greg Keller (Yellow Face, Wit), Liam McKenna (The Reservoir), Caroline Campos (Are the Bennet Girls OK?), Julien Alam, Mia Fowler (Adults), Gus Reale, and Xander Browne.

BIG DEAL, a dark comedy, follows Lauren, a 25-year-old playwriting student who squeezes an abortion into her already chaotic week of grad school. Between an emotionally needy quasi-boyfriend, a treacherous relationship with her mother, and an increasingly disturbing romcom she's attempting to write, Lauren finds herself grappling with the one question no one, not even herself, seems capable of answering: Is this a big deal?

Téa Wolk is a playwright and native New Yorker based in Brooklyn, and the founder of Four Plays And. Her play Insurance received a private industry reading in Manhattan in 2024, and she holds an MFA in dramatic writing from NYU. Téa is represented by Emma Feiwel at WME.

The creative team also includes Carolina Sutton-Schott as stage manager.







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