Atra Asdou Named 2026 Recipient of Mark O'Donnell Prize for Emerging Theater Artists

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The Entertainment Community Fund and Playwrights Horizons revealed that Jeff Award-winning playwright and actor Atra Asdou is the 2026 recipient of The Mark O'Donnell Prize, an annual prize presented to an emerging theater artist in recognition of their talent and promise. She is a writer, actor, comedian based in New York City and is the Jeff Award-winning, MAPFund and Venturous Grant-winning playwright and star of her original satirical play Iraq, But Funny. Developed in residency at Lookingglass Theatre Chicago and world-premiering there to great success in 2025, Iraq, But Funny will be produced again by A.C.T. San Francisco in spring 2027.

The Mark O'Donnell Prize has continually changed the lives of countless folks including past recipients Rona Siddiqui (2025), Alex Tatarsky (2024), Dustin H. Chinn (2023), Shayok Misha Chowdhury (2022), L Morgan Lee (2021), Iyvon Edebiri (2019), Julia Jarcho (2018), and Leah Nanako Winkler (2017).

Inspired by the singular mind of Mark O'Donnell, The Mark O'Donnell Prize is bestowed upon “America's most anomalous, singular and curious emerging writers, composers, directors and designers.” The award includes a cash prize; use of The Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center, located at The Schermerhorn in Downtown Brooklyn, for one week to develop a reading of a new work; as well as counseling from the Entertainment Community Fund on two of the major challenges faced by emerging artists: how to apply for affordable housing and obtaining health insurance. The Mark O'Donnell Prize is funded by the Entertainment Community Fund and is made possible by a gift from Steve O'Donnell in memory of his brother Mark.

The Schermerhorn, an award-winning 216-unit supportive housing development for low-income New Yorkers, continues to serve as home to The Mark O'Donnell Theater. The Theater serves as a resource for Brooklyn-based artists and arts groups to aid in the development and sharing of their work, as well as a venue for integrating the residents of The Schermerhorn with the surrounding community through the arts. The building is operated by the Entertainment Community Fund in collaboration with Breaking Ground, a non-profit developer that provides permanent affordable housing for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

After a career of critical acclaim, Mark O'Donnell achieved commercial success when he co-wrote the book of the musical Hairspray, based on the John Waters film, with Thomas Meehan. The production earned the pair the 2003 Tony Award and a celebrated seven-year run on Broadway, followed by the 2007 musical film adaptation. The writers went on to adapt the Tony-nominated musical Cry Baby for Broadway in 2008, based on a Waters film of the same name.

Mark O'Donnell's Playwrights Horizons credits were That's It, Folks!; Fables for Friends and The Nice and the Nasty. His other plays include Strangers on Earth, Vertigo Park and the musical Tots in Tinseltown. He collaborated with Bill Irwin on an adaptation of Moliere's Scapin and co-authored a translation of Georges Feydeau's A Flea in Her Ear. He also adapted Feydeau's Private Fittings for the La Jolla Playhouse and a symphonic version of Pyramus and Thisbe for the Kennedy Center.

Mr. O'Donnell published two collections of comic stories Elementary Education and Vertigo Park and Other TALL Tales as well as two novels, Getting Over Homer and Let Nothing You Dismay. His humor, cartoons and poetry appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Atlantic and Esquire. He received a Guggenheim Fellowship and the George S. Kaufman Award.

Atra Asdou (Recipient of the 2026 Mark O'Donnell Prize) is a writer/actor/comedian based in New York City. Atra is the Jeff Award-winning, MAPFund and Venturous Grant-winning playwright and star of her original satirical play Iraq, But Funny. Iraq, But Funny is about five generations of Assyrian women reclaiming their stories…as told by a British guy (played by Asdou). Developed in residency at Lookingglass Theatre Chicago and world-premiering there to great success in 2025, Iraq, But Funny will be produced again by A.C.T. San Francisco in spring 2027. Atra has also written and starred in her darkly comedic short films Renee` and Fever, which have earned film festival laurels internationally. Currently, Atra is working on her feature screenplay, IZZA, which was a finalist at CIFF Industry Days: Pitch Fest, and she regularly improvises with Donna's Beef at Brooklyn Comedy Collective.







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