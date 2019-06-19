Actor's Green Room Launches First Ever Real-Time Online Workshop 'AGR Accelerator' For Actors Nationwide

It was announced today by Jennifer Rudolph's Actor's Green Room that they have officially launched the first ever real-time, live online workshop for actors entitled AGR Accelerator. The AGR Accelerator is a membership program of an elite group of actors and creatives from all over the world who are committed to becoming part of the 2% who get called in and book jobs in the entertainment industry.

The series of online workshops, which includes tutorials from casting directors, agents, managers and other industry professionals in markets including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and Miami, is currently available to subscribers who can access the system through the Zoom app.

The program offers a multitude of cutting edge, innovative offerings that allow its members to achieve their career goals. This includes the ability to audit online workshops and classes with industry professionals from all over the country, breaking down to over 20+ workshops a month chock full of masterful teaching, intel, and complete behind the scenes access to the inner workings of every industry guest. Online master classes are also offered that support subscribers on the journey to becoming part of the 2% of actors who are actually working. This includes lessons on how to become the CEO of your own business with top coach Jordan Ancel and nerves mastery with Activated Actor Natalie Roy (OM Work and meditations). Access is also granted to the AGR Accelerator Facebook group - a high level community of like-minded/driven artists and creatives and the place where AGR workshops are broadcast.

Founder Jennifer Rudolph has always had a passion for helping actors succeed. She spent the first 10 years of her career as a casting director under the tutelage of Jeff Mitchell and eventually became a partner at Mitchell/Rudolph Casting. Jen has cast over 40 films and television shows and has helped launch the careers of such actors as Michelle Monaghan, Kate Bosworth and Ian Somerhalder. While a casting director, Jennifer began teaching audition technique classes and later created The Actor's Green Room, followed by The AGR Accelerator and the 2% Signature System. She believes that every actor has an organic spark that if nurtured properly can become something amazing. To quote FIELD OF DREAMS, "If you build it, they will come."

