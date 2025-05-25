Review: NAC’s Next to Normal – A Heartful Approach, A Misplaced Medium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From 7 to 11 May of 2025, the theatre organization New Art Collective (NAC) hosted their latest production of the 2008 American Rock Musical Next to Normal (commonly abbreviated as N2N). The show took place at the black box theatre, Teater Wahyu Sihombing, and was performed a total of eight times.

The story of N2N tackles the subject of family, love, and mental health. It revolves around the Goodman family, consisting of the mother Diana (played by Fresia Claudia), the father Dan (Bran Vargas), the anger-riddled daughter Natalie (Aisya Nabila), and her brother Gabe (Daryl Romeo). Supporting this ensemble was Natalie’s classmate, Henry (Gusty Pratama) and Dr Fine/Madden—played by the same person. Dr. Fine/Madden is double-cast with Raymundus Leonardo and Xavier El Masrur, with each actor performing a total of four shows.

This show was produced by Aisya Nabila with the assistance of Christ Kornell. She also acted as the creative director of this show. The music was directed by M. Adam Putra with vocals by Helen Nanlohy. Moet Naradate served as the set designer. And last but not least, making her debut in the theatre scene, Muskaan Vatvani acted as the director of Next to Normal.

We from Broadway World Indonesia had the opportunity to watch their second show on May 8th (with Xavier El Masrur as Dr. Fine/Madden) and here’s our review:

The Goodman family might seem normal to the outside world, but they are anything but. The mother, Diana, had been diagnosed with several mental illnesses and was struggling with medication. Her husband Dan was getting desperate in his attempt to support her, eventually neglecting their daughter Natalie, leading her to drug abuse and unhealthy relationships. In the story of N2N, this family tried to traverse their way through this oddity to find something that may not be perfect but enough to be next to normal.

New Art Collective brought the Goodman’s home close to the audience. Utilizing the Wahyu Sihombing black box theatre, the audiences were positioned 270° around the stage. This made for an intimate setting, appropriate for N2N as a story that’s meant to hit ‘close to home’.

Before the lights went off, the cast of N2N entered the stage—one by one, just living each of their lives without interacting with each other. As someone familiar with the play, it made for a fascinating prelude, as the cast all seemed so distant from each other. This atmosphere was unfortunately overshadowed by the loud sound of the air conditioner.

Then the lights went off and the cast came onto the stage, beginning the story of N2N.

There’s a small story I’d like to share regarding my watching experience.

I had the misfortune of watching this show from an obstructed point of view. I sat diagonal to stage right, with an angle that gave me a very close view of a chair. The chair was facing my direction. If I was seated on the other side of the room, the only thing I’d be able to see was the back of this chair. From my perspective, it blocked my view of the center stage almost completely. Anything that happened up center, especially if the actors stooped or sat down, I was simply unable to see.

Notably, I couldn’t see almost the entirety of “I Miss the Mountain”, even though Fresia Claudia’s voice echoed wonderfully. Another example is during “I Dreamed a Dance”. To exemplify Diana’s—spoiler alert—attempted suicide, blood poured out of the floor at the center. It would certainly make for a gruesome scene, had I been able to see them properly.

On the day of, after watching the show, I gave my feedback to the director. From the 3rd show on, the large chair that was obstructing the better part of my watching experience was replaced by a much smaller chair—one that doesn’t block the view as much.

It was just a small story—a personal experience of mine, you could say—but it highlights the importance of reviewing the audience’s line of sight, especially in an atypical seating arrangement.

(The seat, before and after)

The decision to have the audience coming from three directions was an interesting but also tricky choice. Especially considering the fact that NAC crafted almost the entirety of the Goodmans’ house onto the stage. The set was ultimately separated into five sections, with the center slightly elevated and surrounded by four streetlights. We the audience are at the same level as the cast, some slightly elevated for visibility reasons.

Being at the same level as the cast created a sense of closeness, alluding to the scenario that Next to Normal is a domestic tale. That was one thing NAC did right, and the venue’s minimalistic vibe helped support that familiarity. However, having an audience watching from a 270° angle was a challenge that proved to be quite difficult for a first-time director. The story of N2N revolves around several settings, and the stage can only fit so much.

The stage setup ultimately led to two options: for the audience sitting at the side to feel very close and very far to the cast alternately. For example, if you are seated next to Natalie’s bedroom (stage right), whenever there’s a movement or action that takes place in the kitchen (stage left), your view would ultimately be obstructed—either by the props or by the elevated center. The only way to have the most view of the whole stage was to be seated at the front.

The blocking of this show was very forward-oriented. The show catered towards One Direction—facing the front. But, there were audiences watching from the left and right. Personally, it felt like the cast had their backs on me for more than half of the show.

While the body gestures of the cast and the vocals were sufficient enough to fill in for the expressions I was unable to see, ultimately, I was curious about what kind of faces these actors were making. Unfortunately, I didn’t have that curiosity rewarded. A more dynamic blocking would’ve helped the 2/3 of the audience understand what they were missing.

Regardless of the technical shortcomings, Muskaan Vatvani’s vision of this show was bright and innovative, and it was delivered by the actors and actresses playing their roles.

Fresia Claudia as Diana was strikingly depressed. As written in the script, Diana Goodman was high-spirited, but her lows were low, and when it was low, they hit hard. I saw her as a high-masking individual, hiding herself behind her sultry behaviour and fake smile. When that bubbly lady removed the mask that hid her true feelings, it was disquieting to see.

All the scenes in which Diana was with her family was heartbreaking, as they were full of hard choices. Bran Vargas as Dan was powerful in his desperation, and Aisya Nabila portrayed Natalie with a sense that she was forced to grow up on her own, and so she grew up in bitterness. Together, they made for a tragically painful family. A family that can no longer be considered normal.

It may not be a standout performance, but Gusty Pratama playing Henry was a sight to behold. Gusty Pratama—most well-known for playing Ismail Marzuki in the web series Payung Fantasi—gave his all to embody the 16-year-old stoner boy. Supported by his boy scout costume, he brought the spirit of a highschooler onto the stage.

I would say one of the most unique things that came in this show was Daryl Romeo as Gabe Goodman.

Gabe is the ghostly apparition of Diana and Dan’s dead son, a personification of Diana’s mental struggles. His presence in the show was pure chaos. If I had to describe him, he was akin to intrusive thoughts. Ethereal and enticing during “I Dreamed a Dance”, and yet high-spirited and embodying the unruliness of mental illness in “I’m Alive”. And the highlight of it all was certainly the ‘mic’ moment in which he entered the scene as Rockstar Gabe—the ghost that haunted the family and was having fun with it.

Diana's connection with other people was shown in the form of her interaction with Dr Fine/Madden. Xavier El Masrur gave a strong performance, moving the narrative along with his crystal clear articulation. He was able to give power and depth to a character that one would consider as simply 'supporting' the story.

As a whole, NAC N2N had a strong ensemble of cast. All six of them, plus the two ensemble-esque stage crew, worked together to deliver the difficult story that is Next to Normal. The cast gave their all and they were in sync, which exemplifies the director’s capability to unite this group of people.

Other things I’d mention would be the music. Perhaps the balancing was at fault, but the harmonization of the songs wasn’t quite pleasing to the ear. Individually, the cast was incredible singers, and the solo numbers stood out. However, during duets and numbers with backing vocals, it came out as an overpowering mesh of sounds.

Overall, New Art Collective’s N2N was a good production. And for a first-time director, it was certainly a great debut. The story, heavy as it was, was delivered successfully to the audience. The heart was there, and for theatre, the heart is always the most important.

Every day we learn, and I believe NAC can learn from this experience and stage a show with as much heart as they brought to Next to Normal. Hopefully, their next show will be so much better than before.

Broadwayworld Indonesia is a media partner of NAC’s Next to Normal.

