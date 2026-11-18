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On Sunday, September 27, the performing arts group Ketemu Di Seni produced EMPAT SUARA (“Four Voices”) at Teater Wahyu Sihombing. This activism play was a part of GembiraFest 2026, an annual festival by PSHK that champions civic freedom, democracy, and public rights.

The story of EMPAT SUARA was conceptualized by Elisabeth Viona, who also produced the show; script and direction is credited to Vito Prasasta; and Nadya Rifani served as the stage manager.

EMPAT SUARA opens with four people standing behind a lone microphone. Although this quartet of characters looks remarkably different – a young man dressed for work, a young woman, a middle-aged teacher, and an older woman in mourning clothes – they all carry a palpable sense of wariness tinged with hope.

At first, nobody wanted to be the first to talk on the microphone. They politely offered each other to take the spotlight. Finally, the young man stepped up to the mic.

It didn’t work right away.

There was a screeching feedback noise.

Then a mysterious voice warned him to be careful with his words.

This sets the stage for EMPAT SUARA’s narrative approach; it is not a straightforward, traditional story, but rather an allegory of the nation’s unheard, repressed, and even discriminated voices.

Eventually, the characters managed to step up to the microphone, one by one.

The young man is Budi (played by Vito Prasasta), a recent graduate who has been looking for stable employment. Despite having tried his best during college and tirelessly submitting job application after job application, he still couldn’t land any job.

The older woman’s name is Maria (Elisabeth Viona). She is the mother of a college student and activist who went missing during a particularly ruthless crackdown on protestors. Despite decades of campaigning, she never received any sufficient explanation about what happened to her child.

Then there’s Dewi (Amanda Gondowijoyo), the middle-aged teacher. She and her husband have dedicated their life to the profession of teaching. Yet due to bureaucratic red tapes, they have yet to attain civil servant status and the livelihood that comes with it; they still struggle to make ends meet.

And finally, Vivian (Zaya Maurina) is a trans woman. She speaks up against the suffering that trans people like her have suffered: not only the always-pervasive systemic discrimination but even acts of physical assault in recent memory. With grief and rage, she declares that they only want to have a place in society, to find work and be treated with the same dignity.

But these four people don’t always manage to say their piece with ease. Sometimes they hold each other back from speaking; something the mysterious voice (Bagus Kresna) chides them for speaking out of turn. The mic keeps getting cut off whenever the speeches become too incendiary and hard to ignore.

Yet, they also comfort each other. Reassure each other. Push each other to use their voice.

EMPAT SUARA is not a glamorous show. But it manages to cut deep into some of the most prominent problems faced by the Indonesian people of today – young and old – using its limited runtime.

There’s a charming simplicity in how the show is constructed. Instead of building a discernible narrative, the show chooses to give these characters, these people, the microphone to immediately speak up about their concerns. This gesture in itself feels soothing, as Indonesians’ freedom of speech is increasingly getting repressed in subtle, insidious ways.

But what elevates EMPAT SUARA from simply being a collection of speeches is how even the simple act of speaking is made complicated. Various challenges stand between the people and making their voices heard: “technical problems”, a disembodied voice of authority, and sometimes even the other people themselves.

It argues that voicing one’s problems and demanding accountability is not always a right. Under an authoritarian power, it can be an uphill fight.

This powerful message is supported by top-notch acting performances. Every character has a strong personality, a specific physicality, and strikingly honest emotions within the modest time they’re allotted. Budi’s barely constrained frustration, Dewi’s hope for a better life despite the constant disappointment, and Maria’s quiet determination and grief, they all bring a very real sense of injustice that I’m confident will ring true with those in the audience.

But Vivian as played by Zaya Maurina deserves extra recognition for playing perhaps the hardest and truest role of them all. Zaya herself is a trans woman who has come out publicly and has lived through Vivian’s struggles herself. The LGBT+ community is still a very vulnerable community in Indonesia, facing discrimination and hostility from both the government and the public – and doubly so for those who outwardly express themselves as part of the community.

Thus, playing Vivian is not merely an acting role, but an act of resistance in itself. The spoken words become more than dramatic lines, but honest pleas that drip with heartbreak, passion, and courage.

EMPAT SUARA is a very moving piece. It acknowledges the very real problems that everyday Indonesians face from all walks of life. Of course, by the end of the play, the problems are yet to be resolved; but by allowing these characters to fight to voice these problems, and finding comfort in each other, perhaps that is enough for now. After all, some fights are not won in a day.



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