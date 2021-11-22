Jakarta Performing Arts Community Launches #JPACademy â€“ Musical Master Course

#JPACademy - Musical Master Course is a comprehensive musical course where you can learn more than singing and acting. You'll get to actually perform a musical! You'll learn the ins and outs of stage performance straight from JPAC's resident musical actors, director, and production crew.

In our course, you will first learn basic acting and singing techniques for 14 classes. Then you'll learn songs and scenes from an actual musical - the same show as JPAC's upcoming 12th production.

Additionally, you will attend three exclusive Master Classes held by industry experts!

At the end of the course, you will go on stage to perform the musical in a recital format. The resulting recital will be streamed online. You will also get your own certificate, headshots, showreel, and performer portfolio to kickstart your performing journey.

We will accept 20 students only to ensure we can give the personal touch needed to hone your own unique strengths. Classes will be held in this group of 20 and students will work in pairs.

Twelve of the classes will be held online, with two offline classes as well as on-site technical rehearsals and shooting. Offline sessions will follow health protocols and COVID tests will be administered as required.

It's time to start your JPAC journey!

Learn more at https://jakartapac.com/musical-master-course/.