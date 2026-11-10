Festival Musikal Indonesia 2026 to Feature 14 Performing Arts Communities in Jakarta

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Festival Musikal Indonesia (FMI) will return for its fifth edition Nov. 26-29, 2026, bringing together 14 performing arts communities from across Indonesia for four days of musical theater performances at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Jakarta.

The annual festival will feature productions by theater and musical theater groups from several Indonesian cities, alongside exhibitions and food vendors throughout the festival area. Performances will take place across three venues: Graha Bakti Budaya, Teater Kecil and Teater Wahyu Sihombing.

The festival will open Thursday, Nov. 26, with a gala program at Graha Bakti Budaya. The evening will begin with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m., followed by performances from Sozo and Rumusikal at 7:10 p.m. and Jaksical at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27, will feature performances by I Love This World Production at 4 p.m. in Teater Kecil and Jagaddhita Motion at 5 p.m. in Teater Wahyu Sihombing. The evening gala will continue at Graha Bakti Budaya at 7:30 p.m., featuring Unlimitale.

The Saturday, Nov. 28, schedule will include Hantuseni at 3 p.m. in Teater Kecil, Komunitas Jejak Seni dan Sastra from North Sumatra at 4 p.m. in Teater Wahyu Sihombing, and Bengkel Kreasi Seni Teknik at 5 p.m. in Teater Kecil. EKI Dance Company will headline the evening gala at 7:30 p.m. at Graha Bakti Budaya.

The final day, Sunday, Nov. 29, will feature Dimar Dance Theatre at 2 p.m. in Teater Kecil, Teater Pilar Samarinda from East Kalimantan at 3 p.m. in Teater Wahyu Sihombing, Fioretti Voice Lab from Yogyakarta at 4 p.m. in Teater Kecil, and Yuyun Arfah and Pelantun Jiwa at 5 p.m. in Teater Wahyu Sihombing. The closing gala, featuring TFR and AdPro, will take place at Graha Bakti Budaya at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Megatix. Individual gala tickets are priced at Rp 150,000 for each of the four days, while a four-day gala package is available for Rp 540,000. Gala ticket holders for Nov. 27-29 can also exchange their e-ticket numbers for access to a Show Karya performance in Teater Kecil or Teater Wahyu Sihombing, subject to the festival's terms and conditions and available slots.

Festival Musikal Indonesia 2026 will take place Nov. 26-29 at Taman Ismail Marzuki, located at Jl. Cikini Raya No. 73 in Central Jakarta.

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