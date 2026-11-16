The Great American Songbook Foundation to Open UNFORGETTABLE Free Interactive Exhibit

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A new interactive exhibit created by the Great American Songbook Foundation explores songs and cultural moments that have become part of everyday American life.

Unforgettable opens Friday, Nov. 20, at the Traditions Senior Communities Songbook Gallery inside the Payne & Mencias Palladium in Carmel. Presented by the Kresa Foundation, the exhibit celebrates the soundtrack of America, inviting visitors to discover what makes a song timeless through rare materials, interactive experiences and the human stories behind familiar music, informed by the Foundation's vast Songbook Library & Archives.

The free exhibit introduces the Great American Songbook as a shared cultural experience – a body of influential popular songs that continue to be performed, reinterpreted and celebrated today. Rooted in the early to mid-20th century, the tradition continues to grow through new interpretations and new songs inspired by its enduring style.

One of the exhibit's centerpieces transports visitors into a reimagining of Irving Berlin's personal songwriting studio. Featuring the legendary composer's historic, custom-built transposing piano, the space traces Berlin's journey from a child fleeing anti-Jewish persecution in Russia to one of America's most influential songwriters. It offers a closer look at the life and creative process of the man who wrote “White Christmas,” “God Bless America” and “Alexander's Ragtime Band.”

Songbook Foundation Founder Michael Feinstein helps bring the exhibit's stories to life through interactive videos and audio narration about the Berlin studio, where visitors also can hear unpublished studio recordings by Berlin.

Other highlights include manuscript arrangements of the treasured standard “Unforgettable,” created for Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole and now preserved in the Songbook Library & Archives. Visitors can also see Natalie Cole's Record of the Year GRAMMY Award for her 1991 recording of “Unforgettable” and a performance gown she wore while touring abroad, both on loan courtesy of the Natalie Cole Foundation.

Other materials reveal the everyday beginnings of enduring songs, from lyric drafts scribbled on a napkin by songwriter Gus Kahn, lyricist of “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” to the work of his son, composer Donald Kahn, who composed music for Sesame Street.

In addition to materials from the Songbook Library & Archives, the exhibit features artifacts, photographs, and recordings made available through loans and permissions from the Natalie Cole Foundation, the family of Irving Berlin, Universal Music Publishing Group, Iconic Artists Group, Ted Chapin, Concord Theatricals, and Michael Feinstein.

To celebrate the opening, visitors on select dates – Nov. 20, 23, 24 and 30 – can enter to win a year of unforgettable Songbook experiences. The prize includes tickets to the Songbook Foundation's upcoming holiday events and 2027 Songbook Academy performances, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the Songbook Library & Archives.



Photo Credit: the Natalie Cole Foundation.

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