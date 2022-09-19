Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TICK, TICK…BOOM! Explodes Onto The Phoenix Theatre Stage On September 30

The musical has been produced several times Off-Broadway and had a Netflix film adaptation that was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starred Andrew Garfield.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Tick, Tick...BOOM! tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon, who lives in New York City in 1990. Jon is worried he made the wrong career choice to be part of the performing arts; the audience follows Jon's journey as he decides what to do with the time he's given.

Playwright Jonathan Larson was an American composer, lyricist and playwright most famous for writing the musicals Rent and Tick, Tick... Boom!, which explores the social issues of multiculturalism, substance use disorder, and homophobia. He received three posthumous Tony Awards and a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Rent.

The upcoming Phoenix Theatre production will be directed by Emily Ristine Holloway and feature Patrick Dinnsen as Jon, Gabriela Gomez as Susan, and Eddie Dean as Michael. All three rising stars have performed in dozens of productions in Indianapolis and throughout the country.

Hoosier natives Patrick and Gabriela both now live and work in New York City and are engaged to be married. The parallels between their real life and their Tick, Tick...BOOM! characters promise to make their performance both electric and genuine.

Single Tickets are now on sale, $25-$45. Discounted $15 tickets are available to students - use the PROMO CODE "student15" and show your Student ID at the door. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197737®id=89&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phoenixtheatre.org%2Fbuy-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


