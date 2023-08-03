THE MONKEY'S PAW Comes to Boggstown Cabaret This Halloween

Be careful what you wish for! Boggstown Cabaret will remind their audience of this timeless theme during the One Night Only Halloween performance of THE MONKEY'S PAW, based on the original short story by W.W. Jacobs, the enduring tale has terrified readers for over 100 years. Adapted and directed for the Boggstown Cabaret stage by Jason Bowser, who stars along with Falicia Whited and Daniel Tuttle, who are all currently starring in the successful show STUMBLEWOOD, which runs through November at Boggstown Cabaret.

Herbert and Martha White live a quiet, unassuming life alone together. But their financial and personal problems are mounting until a mysterious cloaked stranger comes visiting with a note and a grotesque object. The mysterious figure leaves them the object and its power to grant three wishes. Mr. and Mrs. White will learn a timeless lesson, one we would all do well to heed, be careful what you wish for (insert sinister laugh here).

The night also includes a Costume Dance Party & Karaoke, along with

Halloween Specialty Appetizers, Coffee, Ice Tea, and Water. Tickets are $40.00, first come, first serve, with no reserve seating, and available now at Click Here

Boggstown Cabaret is located at

6895 W Boggstown Rd

Boggstown, IN 46110-9732

T: 317-224-9509