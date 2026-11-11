My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS to Return to Murat Shrine Center in Indianapolis
The production marks its third year with returning and new cast members, performing 12 shows in December with afternoon matinees.
"The Magic of Christmas," an On-Stage Live Entertainment production, will return to Indianapolis in December at The Murat Shrine Center. The show features a stellar cast of six vocalists, delivering the warmth and wonder of the holidays in a beautiful theatre setting in the Arabian Room. The talented ensemble of local performers celebrates the season with many of your Christmas favorites, beautiful costumes, and several exclusive, original compositions by local singer/songwriter Paul Parnell. Performances will run December 5-18.
In its third year, The Magic of Christmas welcomes back familiar faces alongside new cast members, bringing fresh voices and energy to the production. The Arabian Room allows audiences to become part of the celebration, creating the kind of shared experience fitting for the holiday season.
With 12 performances scheduled throughout December, including afternoon matinees, the production offers an opportunity for friends, families and loved ones to gather and make new holiday memories.
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