THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS to Return to Murat Shrine Center in Indianapolis

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"The Magic of Christmas," an On-Stage Live Entertainment production, will return to Indianapolis in December at The Murat Shrine Center. The show features a stellar cast of six vocalists, delivering the warmth and wonder of the holidays in a beautiful theatre setting in the Arabian Room. The talented ensemble of local performers celebrates the season with many of your Christmas favorites, beautiful costumes, and several exclusive, original compositions by local singer/songwriter Paul Parnell. Performances will run December 5-18.

In its third year, The Magic of Christmas welcomes back familiar faces alongside new cast members, bringing fresh voices and energy to the production. The Arabian Room allows audiences to become part of the celebration, creating the kind of shared experience fitting for the holiday season.

With 12 performances scheduled throughout December, including afternoon matinees, the production offers an opportunity for friends, families and loved ones to gather and make new holiday memories.

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