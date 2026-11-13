THE CONSETLLATE SHOW: HOLIDAY SPECIAL To Be Presented By Constellation

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This December, Constellation brings late-night television to the stage with The ConstelLate Show, an original late-night talk show featuring live interviews, music, comedy, games, and local celebrities. Hosted by Chad Rabinovitz, each performance features three guests from the community.

Audiences will experience a TV-style broadcast, complete with commercial breaks and a “network feed” playing on screens throughout the theater. The only catch? It's not actually being broadcast! With a new lineup of guests every night, The ConstelLate Show offers a uniquely Bloomington take on late-night TV.

Catch the Holiday Special live on stage December 17-27 at the Waldron Firebay.

The ConstelLate Show originated when Constellation presented its 5-year strategic plan to the public in 2023. Since then, the company has recreated The ConstelLate Show for its annual Season Announcement Party.

The ConstelLate Show: Holiday Special is the newest installment of the show, and it will be bigger and better than before! In this fun-filled night of comedy and entertainment, our host will be sitting down to talk with fascinating people from the Bloomington community. Each night features three new guests who will share insights on local events and topics, showcase their talents, or lead a demonstration—from science experiments and cooking demonstrations to live animal appearances.

Introducing The Special Guests: See the full line-up at the show's website.

In addition to special guests, host Chad Rabinovitz will be accompanied by musical co-host Jonah Broscow, a senior in Music Directing, Songwriting, and Performance at Indiana University who was previously seen in Constellation's productions of Next to Normal (Henry) and The King's Wife (Ensemble). Jonah will be performing the theme song, singing holiday tunes, and adding musical underscoring throughout the show!

Before the live taping begins, the audience will be greeted by warm-up comic, Ethan Hamilton. A seasoned standup comedian, Ethan's mix of observational and absurd humor has been performed for years throughout the Midwest and in Los Angeles. After the show, audiences will be sent a link to watch their episode from home, plus a catalog of ALL ConstelLate Show: Holiday Special episodes.

Alongside the show, Constellation will be transforming the Waldron Arts Center into a Winter Wonderland. In addition to immersive, magical decorations and holiday displays, Constellation will be offering a hot cocoa bar, hands-on activities for families, and its second annual Holiday Market! The market, open from Friday, December 4 through Sunday, December 27 will feature arts, handicrafts, and other merchandise from local artists.

This limited special event runs December 17-27 at the Waldron Firebay (122 S Walnut St). Tickets for The ConstelLate Show: Holiday Special are $25 and available through Constellation's website, over the phone at (812) 336-9300 (Mon-Fri, 12pm-5pm), or in-person at 122 S Walnut Street (open Wed-Fri, 12pm-5pm).

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