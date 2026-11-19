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The Cabaret in Indianapolis has announced its 2027 Spring Season, bringing Broadway performers, stage and screen stars, and emerging musical theatre talent to its intimate stage from January through June. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster headlines the Marquee Series, and three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown returns as The Cabaret's National Artist-in-Residence.

The season's Marquee Series engagement features Sutton Foster (February 11-12). Foster is a two-time Tony Award winner and seven-time Tony nominee known for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET opposite Aaron Tveit, THE MUSIC MAN opposite Hugh Jackman, ANYTHING GOES, SHREK, and THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, as well as the television series YOUNGER and BUNHEADS. Foster also holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she teaches.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams closes the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series with three performances (June 3-5). Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, and her platinum single 'Colors of the Wind' won the Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. She is currently starring as Miranda Priestly in the West End musical adaptation of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA.

Emmy Award-winning actress Megan Mullally (WILL & GRACE, PARKS AND RECREATION) brings her band, Nancy and Beth, with Stephanie Hunt, for an evening of crystalline harmonies, sly choreography, and delightfully unexpected song choices with an edge (March 19-20).

Jason Robert Brown, the three-time Tony Award-winning composer of PARADE, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, and THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, returns as The Cabaret's National Artist-in-Residence (April 30-May 1), bringing surprise Broadway guests and an insider's look at the stories behind the songs.

Broadway, Tony, and Grammy Award nominee Megan Hilty returns to The Cabaret (May 21-22). Hilty most recently starred as Madeline Ashton in DEATH BECOMES HER, earning a Tony Award nomination, and is known for her breakout role as Ivy Lynn in NBC's SMASH and for playing Glinda in WICKED.

Grammy-nominated Dez Duron, who originated the role of Gil Brentley in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, brings his signature crooner style to an evening of American Songbook standards, Broadway favorites, modern classics, and original music (April 16-17), with music director Michael Orland (AMERICAN IDOL).

The 2027 season continues The Cabaret's commitment to emerging artists through its Next Generation Series, presented by Thomas P. Murphy, the Lacy Foundation, and Marianne Glick and Mike Woods. Ball State University's graduating BFA Musical Theatre class takes the stage in the Ball State University Senior Showcase (January 15-16), followed by the Ball State University Student Showcase (April 10). Both showcases feature rising stars from Ball State University's Department of Theatre and Dance, whose alumni have gone on to star in Broadway shows and touring casts worldwide.

2027 Spring Season at a Glance

Ball State University Senior Showcase (January 15-16) - Next Generation Series

Sutton Foster (February 11-12) - Marquee Series

Megan Mullally & Her Band: Nancy and Beth (March 19-20) - Uniquely Cabaret Series

Ball State University Student Showcase (April 10) - Next Generation Series

Dez Duron (April 16-17) - Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

Jason Robert Brown & Friends (April 30-May 1) - Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

Megan Hilty (May 21-22) - Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

Vanessa Williams (June 3-5) - Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

The Big Broadway Sing-Along (June 19) - Uniquely Cabaret Series

All artists are subject to change.

The Cabaret Experience

'From Sutton Foster, who shares our deep connection to Ball State University, to Vanessa Williams, Megan Mullally, and Dez Duron, and our returning friends Megan Hilty and Jason Robert Brown, this season brings extraordinary artists into a room where every lyric and note is felt up close,' said Shannon Forsell, Artistic Director and CEO of The Cabaret. 'We're especially proud that the season begins with Ball State's rising stars on our stage. Presenting legends and the next generation side by side is one of our favorite things about The Cabaret.'

Ticket Information

The Cabaret has moved its Spring Season ticket timeline from January to December and is launching a new ticketing platform designed to provide an improved patron experience.

Season Announcement: November 19, 2026

Pre-Sale Begins: December 8, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST, for donors of $250+, 3+ show subscribers, and SophistiTIX members (35 & younger program, presented by Sabello). Donations of $250+ made by December 1 (Giving Tuesday) qualify for the pre-sale.

Public Sale: December 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST

For additional information, visit THECABARET.ORG/SHOWS.

About The Cabaret

Based in Indianapolis, The Cabaret is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to being the premier home for intimate cabaret where artists are uplifted, audiences belong, the next generation thrives, and the community is strengthened through world-class artistry and radical hospitality.

2027 Sponsors:

Annual Sponsors: Glick Philanthropies, Lilly Endowment Inc., Indy Arts Council / City of Indianapolis, Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Christel DeHaan Legacy Fund, Indiana Arts Commission

Education Sponsors: Thomas P. Murphy, Lacy Foundation, Sabello, Marianne Glick & Mike Woods

The race is on for the Indianapolis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RIDE THE CYCLONE Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre 18% 2 RAGTIME Summer Stock Stage 14% 3 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Cryptid Entertainment 9% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN Red Barn Summer Theatre 7% 5 CATS Ball State Theatre and Dance 6% Best Play 1 ARLINGTON, OR YOUR FORGOTTEN AMERICAN HERO American Lives Theatre 19% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 15% 3 BORROWED BABIES American Lives Theatre 9% 4 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S 'THE MOUSETRAP' Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 9% 5 WAIT UNTIL DARK Red Barn Summer Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 American Lives Theatre 23% 2 Summer Stock Stage 18% 3 Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 8% 4 Red Barn Summer Theatre 7% 5 Ball State Theatre and Dance 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Asaykwee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Actors Theatre of Indiana 19% 2 Michael Washington - RAGTIME Summer Stock Stage 11% 3 Preston Angus - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Summer Stock Stage 5% 4 Dani Kucera - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 5% 5 Ben Brickner - SOMETHING ROTTEN Red Barn Summer Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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