Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Talk of the Town: 'The Hitchhiking Years'

The event is on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Talk of the Town: 'The Hitchhiking Years'

Join Storytelling Arts of Indiana on the open road for "uncompromised freedom and unlimited possibilities." That's how storyteller-singer-songwriter Don White describes stories from his life in the mid-seventies, when he and his then-girlfriend, now-wife, committed to a mode of travel now lost to history. Tickets are on sale for the annual fundraiser, Talk of the Town: "The Hitchhiking Years" on April 15 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, as well as a livestream.

The show features stories and songs from White's 2021 book of the same name. "We stuck our thumbs out and left the life we had known in the industrial Northeast when we were fresh out of high school," White said. "Every day thereafter, we experienced something or someplace or someone new. The excitement of not knowing where and with whom each day would bring us was the destination. Theresa and I are grandparents now. People who meet us these days probably suspect that we have had an interesting journey together."


WHAT: Talk of the Town: "The Hitchhiking Years" told by Don White
Title Sponsor: Tube Processing
Dialogues Sponsor: The National Bank of Indianapolis
Media Sponsor: WFYI
Emcee Sponsor: Paradox Dental
Videography Sponsor: Chatham Tap
Interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing
Interpreter Sponsors: Jim Obermaier & Sally Perkins

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m.



Review: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
If you love dancing, have I got a show for you! An American in Paris is on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Many will recognize the story from the Oscar-winning 1951 film of the same name. The familiar Gershwin score and songs are lovely and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” is a particularly beautiful moment in the show.
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix T Photo
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix Theatre
Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis! Check out photos here!
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Photo
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!
IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Something Rotten!, the Shakespearean crowd-pleasing musical spoof.
MOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 Season Photo
MOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 Season
PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced the 2023-2024 Season headlined by the spectacular 10-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

More Hot Stories For You


Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Talk of the Town: 'The Hitchhiking Years'Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Talk of the Town: 'The Hitchhiking Years'
April 5, 2023

Join Storytelling Arts of Indiana on the open road for “uncompromised freedom and unlimited possibilities.” That’s how storyteller-singer-songwriter Don White describes stories from his life in the mid-seventies, when he and his then-girlfriend, now-wife, committed to a mode of travel now lost to history.
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix TheatrePhotos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix Theatre
April 4, 2023

Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis! Check out photos here!
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!
April 4, 2023

IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Something Rotten!, the Shakespearean crowd-pleasing musical spoof.
MOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 SeasonMOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 Season
April 3, 2023

PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced the 2023-2024 Season headlined by the spectacular 10-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Beef & Boards Opens Gershwin's AN AMERICAN IN PARIS TonightBeef & Boards Opens Gershwin's AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Tonight
March 30, 2023

An American in Paris has danced onto the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre stage, featuring romance, breathtaking dancing, and Gershwin's timeless melodies; who could ask for anything more?
share