Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Talk of the Town: 'The Hitchhiking Years'

Join Storytelling Arts of Indiana on the open road for "uncompromised freedom and unlimited possibilities." That's how storyteller-singer-songwriter Don White describes stories from his life in the mid-seventies, when he and his then-girlfriend, now-wife, committed to a mode of travel now lost to history. Tickets are on sale for the annual fundraiser, Talk of the Town: "The Hitchhiking Years" on April 15 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, as well as a livestream.



The show features stories and songs from White's 2021 book of the same name. "We stuck our thumbs out and left the life we had known in the industrial Northeast when we were fresh out of high school," White said. "Every day thereafter, we experienced something or someplace or someone new. The excitement of not knowing where and with whom each day would bring us was the destination. Theresa and I are grandparents now. People who meet us these days probably suspect that we have had an interesting journey together."



WHAT: Talk of the Town: "The Hitchhiking Years" told by Don White

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m.