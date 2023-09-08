Storytelling Arts of Indiana Kicks Off Its 36th Season With A Sibling Duo of COWBOY POETS

Young phenoms bring stories and songs from Big Sky Country.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is kicking off its 36th season with a sibling duo of “Cowboy Poets,” who will bring a taste of Big Sky Country to Indianapolis for a dynamic evening of music and stories. Brigid & Johnny Reedy will take audiences on a ride to “My Montana Home” on Saturday, September 23, at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. 

Brigid Reedy is a singer, songwriter, fiddler, poet, and storyteller, who has become a singular young voice representing her beloved home state of Montana. Now 22, the natural and charismatic performer imbues every performance with boundless enthusiasm, grace, passion, and soul. Her timeless, eclectic taste in music and love of words make Brigid a force in Western Americana music and poetry.

Brigid is joined by her “little” brother, Johnny “Guitar” Reedy. At only 17, he's a multi-instrumentalist with the sensitivity, subtlety, and soul of a mature artist. Together, Brigid and Johnny blend exceptional musicianship, sublime sibling harmonies, and a voracious appetite for “good” music.


Tickets are $10 student, $20 for general admission, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch the livestream and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org


Brigid Reedy is a sought-after performer for festivals across the country, including the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, the Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Alpine, Texas, and the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, where she was an artist-in-residence this past May. 


Both Brigid and Johnny are currently full-time students at the University of Montana Western, where Johnny is studying English and Music, while Brigid is pursuing a double major in English and Natural Horsemanship (known colloquially in the Reedy house as a Cowboy Poetry Degree). The siblings have recorded two albums together, “Handmade” in 2018, and “Next 'Go Round” in 2020.




