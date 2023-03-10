Storytelling Arts of Indiana And Indiana Landmarks To Present The Story Of The Eagle Theatre

Every spring, Storytelling Arts of Indiana and Indiana Landmarks commission a Hoosier storyteller to research, create and premiere a story about the latest winner of Indiana Landmarks' Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration. In 2022, that honor went to the Honeywell Foundation for its $16M makeover of the iconic Eagle Theatre in Wabash.

On Sunday, March 26, storyteller Lou Ann Homan brings us the story of that landmark building, titled "Strolling Across the Stage." Tickets are on sale for the performance, in person or online, as well as a launch party for a new book of stories in the If These Walls Could Tell Series.

If These Walls Could Tell: Eagles Theatre, in collaboration with Indiana Landmarks, to take place Sunday, March 26, 2023, 4:00 p.m. online via Zoom and in person at Indiana Landmarks, 1201 Central Ave., Indianapolis.

Tickets are $15 for an individual in person or online, $25 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.