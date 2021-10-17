State of Indiana Will Match Funds For Victory Theater Restoration

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will award a matching grant up to $50,000 towards the restoration of Victory Theater in Evansville, WishTV reports.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise $50,000 by November 15. If that happens, IHCDA will match the funds with a grant from its CreatINg Places program.

The funds will help pay to restore the theater's marquee, as well as install an LED message board.

The Victory Theatre is a 1,950 seat venue in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and also hosts local ballet and modern dance companies, theatre companies, and touring productions. The theatre opened on June 16, 1921, and featured a daily program of four vaudeville acts, a movie, a comedy routine, organ music and a ten-piece orchestra.