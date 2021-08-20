Songbook Exhibit Gallery Reopens To Visitors

After being closed to visitors since the onset of the pandemic last year, the Great American Songbook Foundation's Songbook Exhibit Gallery at the Palladium has reopened to the public on weekdays.

The current exhibit is Of Thee I Sing: Politics on Stage, which explores political themes in the world of musical theater. Admission is free, and the recently updated exhibit will remain in place through Oct. 22. Highlights of this and previous exhibits are viewable online at TheSongbook.org/Exhibits, and traveling installations are available free for schools and community groups to display.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached through the Palladium's West Lobby/Box Office entrance on 3rd Ave SW in Carmel. The gallery also is open for one hour prior to each Songbook or Jazz series show in the Center Presents concert season. More information is available at (317) 844-2251.

The next interactive exhibit, opening Nov. 8, is From the Jazz Age to Streaming. It will compare and contrast trends in music and pop culture in the 1920s and 2020s, including how we purchase and listen to music and how music is produced, marketed and distributed.

More information is available at TheSongbook.org.