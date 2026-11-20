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If you ask someone of a certain age, “Who is your favorite Scottish nanny?” a shocking number will have a ready response. MRS. DOUBTFIRE! She has made an impression on our hearts and souls since she was first brought to life by the legendary Robin Williams in 1993. That beloved story has found new life in musical format, and it has made its way to Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis. It’s full of heart and hilarity, exactly the kind of comfort you’re looking for heading into the busy holiday season.

CELESTE:

There is really no need to explain the huge draw of MRS. DOUBTFIRE. It has been an incredible and unique offering from the moment it hit theaters. Like many great stories, its human elements are what keep it alive decades later. Family, divorce, love, anger, hope, grief all have their time during the show. I was ready and willing to see it come alive as a musical. The musical does not try to rewrite what already works. Instead, it lets you live in the best moments even longer through the joy of music. Dancing with a vacuum? You’ve got it. An absurd number of voice impressions in under 5 minutes? You’ve got it. What makes it new are some subtle but fitting modernizations, such as tablets for kids, smart phones, etc. But you lose none of the essence of MRS. DOUBTFIRE.

It’s frankly hard to narrow the field of special mentions when just about every role has an iconic moment. However, I felt the show found its “heart” during the song “What the Hell.” Alanis Sophia who plays Lydia had a surprising and strong vocal presence on that stage. You could hear and feel her desire to remain an anchor for her parents and siblings when turmoil is threatening their family. The other two children, Christopher (Teddy Rayburn) and Natalie (Layla Parton) kept pace with Lydia and made it a scene to remember.

A welcome, and dare I say fabulous, addition to the show was more on-stage time for Frank (Brian Kalinowski) and Andre (DeVon Wycovia Buchanan). They became a new comedic highlight in a story that is already characterized by smart humor from start to finish. Their dynamic as a duo and as individuals enhances and expands the story in a fun, fresh way.

There can be no doubt that there is an immense weight on anyone who plays Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, but Craig Allen Smith takes it to task from the first line to the last. I found him at his best playing the titular character, but by far one of my favorite scenes was the “Mr. Jolly Theme Song (Reprise).” It’s the moment when Daniel lets his talent loose at the local television studio, and Craig Allen Smith did not hold back. The immense energy output in that entire scene was riveting.

DYLAN:

Bringing a beloved movie like Mrs. Doubtfire to the musical theater stage is no small undertaking. The original film has an established place in popular culture, with memorable characters, familiar humor, and an emotional story that audiences have enjoyed for decades. The stage adaptation takes on the challenge of translating that material into a live theatrical experience, with a production that offers some entertaining moments along the way.

A Familiar Story with a New Musical Approach

At its heart, Mrs. Doubtfire follows the story audiences know: Daniel Hillard (Craig Allen Smith), a father navigating a difficult divorce, goes to extraordinary lengths to remain involved in his children's lives. His transformation into the unforgettable Mrs. Doubtfire creates plenty of opportunities for comedy, while the underlying story explores family, relationships, and the challenges of separation.

Adapting that story for the stage brings a different rhythm to the material. The musical format adds another layer to the familiar narrative, giving characters opportunities to express themselves through song while recreating some of the film's most recognizable moments.

One of the more enjoyable aspects of the production comes from its supporting characters. While the story naturally places Daniel and Miranda (Melissa Campbell) at the center, some of the supporting performances provide particularly entertaining moments throughout the show.

Frank (Brian Kalinowski) and Andre (DeVon Wycovia Buchanan), in particular, bring personality and comedic energy to the production. Their interactions offer a welcome change of pace, and the expanded roles give audiences a little more time with characters who were less prominent in the original film. Other supporting characters also help bring variety to the stage and contribute some of the production's more memorable moments.

The central performances carry a considerable amount of responsibility in a story so closely associated with Robin Williams and Sally Field. Translating those iconic roles into a musical requires performers to establish their own interpretations while still connecting with the characters audiences already know.

For this production, the central performances didn't always make the same impression as the supporting cast. While the story provides plenty of familiar material and opportunities for humor, the supporting characters often emerged as some of the evening's more engaging personalities.

Ultimately, Mrs. Doubtfire offers audiences an opportunity to revisit a well-known story in a different format. The musical brings recognizable characters and themes to the stage, with moments of comedy and heart along the way.

If you already love MRS. DOUBTFIRE, go to the musical. If you’ve never had the joy of meeting her, go to the musical. Don’t know how? “Help is on the way, dearie!” Go online to get your tickets for MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Clowes Memorial Hall, running now through November 21st.

The race is on for the Indianapolis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RIDE THE CYCLONE Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre 18% 2 RAGTIME Summer Stock Stage 14% 3 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Cryptid Entertainment 10% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN Red Barn Summer Theatre 7% 5 CATS Ball State Theatre and Dance 6% Best Play 1 ARLINGTON, OR YOUR FORGOTTEN AMERICAN HERO American Lives Theatre 18% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 15% 3 BORROWED BABIES American Lives Theatre 10% 4 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S 'THE MOUSETRAP' Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 9% 5 WAIT UNTIL DARK Red Barn Summer Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 American Lives Theatre 24% 2 Summer Stock Stage 17% 3 Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 8% 4 Red Barn Summer Theatre 7% 5 Ball State Theatre and Dance 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Asaykwee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Actors Theatre of Indiana 19% 2 Michael Washington - RAGTIME Summer Stock Stage 11% 3 Preston Angus - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Summer Stock Stage 5% 4 Dani Kucera - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 5% 5 Ben Brickner - SOMETHING ROTTEN Red Barn Summer Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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