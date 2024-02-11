Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is celebrating the incredible true story of the life and musical legacy of the girl who became King with the hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, now on stage.

Check out photos from the production below!

Long before she was hit-maker Carole King, she was Carole Klein – a spunky young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began and to the hits that have become the soundtrack of a generation.

Carole King is American songwriting royalty, writing such unforgettable classics as “You've Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up on the Roof,” “You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.” Beautiful is the inspiring Tony- and Grammy Award-winning tale about the woman behind the music!

Devon Perry makes her Beef & Boards debut in the role of Carole King, with Elliott Litherland (White Christmas, Beauty and the Beast) as Carole’s songwriting partner and eventual husband Gerry Goffin. Julia Viktrup (The Sound of Music, A Beef & Boards Christmas), plays Carole’s mother, Genie; with Devan Mathias (Grumpy Old Men, Mary Poppins) as Carole’s best friend Cyntha Weil, and Kyle Southern (Escape to Margaritaville) as Barry Mann, Cynthia’s songwriting boyfriend. The show is directed by Heather Patterson King and choreographed by Kenney Green-Tilford.

Beautiful headlines Beef & Boards’ 2024 Season and is on stage for 55 performances through March 30 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $55 to $82 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages.

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit the button below. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays). Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more. Call the Group Sales department at 317.872.0503, or email groups@beefandboards.com for details.