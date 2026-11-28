Photos: First Look At WHITE CHRISTMAS Presented By Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
Performances are running through January 3rd.
It’s a year-round romance in Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, making its Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre debut this holiday season. Now on stage, the musical is a recent adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1942 movie musical starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. The production runs through January 3, 2027.
Looking to make a change, Jim Hardy (David Sajewich) decides to leave his career in show business to settle down on a farm he bought in Connecticut. But he soon realizes his talents are better suited for the stage. When he meets Linda (Joy Del Valle), a local schoolteacher who once dreamed of being a performer herself, Jim sees a way to save his failing farm. Together, Jim and Linda transform the farmhouse into an inn featuring dazzling performances on holidays.
Their new “Holiday Inn” celebrates holidays from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July, with a parade of hit songs including “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” “Be Careful, It’s My Heart,” “Cheek to Cheek,” and Irving Berlin’s famous “White Christmas.”
But when Jim’s best friend, Ted (Mikey Corey Hassel), tries to lure Linda to Hollywood to become his new dance partner, Jim’s dreams could be shattered once again.
Sajewich, Del Valle, and Hassel are making their Beef & Boards debuts in Holiday Inn, along with Sarah Mae Banning in the role of Lila Dixon. Returning to the Beef & Boards stage are Lanene Charters as Louise Badger, Brett Mutter as Danny, and ensemble members Jacob Butler, Joey Boos, Sarah Daniels, Logan Hill, Deb Wims, Selena Robinson, Joseph Rafael Davila, and Sally Scharbrough. Parker Joh is making his debut as an ensemble member.
Holiday Inn runs for 43 performances through January 3, 2027. Beef & Boards’ holiday buffet is included with admission, along with coffee, tea, or lemonade. Gourmet desserts and bar beverages are available for purchase.
A special New Year’s Eve celebration takes place December 31, featuring dancing to live music after the show, a champagne toast, and a balloon drop at midnight, followed by a breakfast buffet.
Tickets are available exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at beefandboards.com or by calling the box office at 317-872-9664. Patrons are advised that tickets purchased through third-party sellers may not be valid for performances and may include additional fees.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, Indiana’s only year-round professional dinner theatre, has been serving up exceptional entertainment since 1973.
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