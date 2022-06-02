Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Names Constance Macy New Artistic Director

Constance Macy, a veteran of numerous Indiana stages and theaters across the U.S., has been named the new artistic director of The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre. The new position is effective immediately for Macy, who has served as interim artistic director since January.

Macy is the third artistic director in the 39-year history of the Phoenix. She succeeds Bill Simmons, who became full-time major campaign director for the Phoenix in January.

"The Phoenix continues to make a real difference in our community. I am excited to lead a team that brings memorable, enjoyable, and thought-provoking performances to the people of Central Indiana," Macy said. "The Phoenix, through our commitment to equity, can navigate the many issues facing our world today. Our stage - along with the other venues at the Cultural Centre - is an important platform for welcoming and addressing everyone in our community, and we plan to use our opportunity wisely.

"The Phoenix has a committed following of patrons - some of whom have been with us since we opened nearly 40 years ago. We look forward to producing new performances that reveal and respond to many complicated issues for a wide range of audiences."

Macy has performed for 30 years on numerous regional stages including the Indiana Repertory Theatre, the Pioneer Theatre Company in Utah, Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, N.Y., Syracuse Stage, Playmakers Rep in North Carolina, Seattle Children's Theatre, and Cardinal Stage in Bloomington. Macy has performed at the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company and several times at the Phoenix, including the role of Margaret Sanger in The Pill. She directed Bakersfield Mist at the Phoenix in 2021.

Macy already has led development of the Phoenix's 2022-23 season, which opens in September.

"The Phoenix is incredibly fortunate to have a history of producing innovative performances since 1983 for the people of Central Indiana," said Dona Siebler, board president of the Phoenix Cultural Centre. "Our artistic heritage is strong thanks to the leadership of both Bryan Fonseca and Bill Simmons. Now, Constance Macy - who is both well-loved and well-respected within the community - can build upon their work as we open the next chapter of our history."

Simmons was artistic director from 2018 until moving into a full-time campaign role at the Phoenix earlier this year. Simmons, a long-time actor in Indianapolis, oversees fundraising work supporting the long-term vision of the Cultural Centre that opened in the Indiana Avenue/Canal Arts District on the Cultural Trail and North Illinois Street in 2018. The growth into the Cultural Centre is providing space for expanded offerings from other theatre, dance, and musical groups in addition to the plays produced by the Phoenix.

"The Phoenix has grown along with the City of Indianapolis over the last four decades," Simmons said. "I'm truly passionate about the support I see from so many people in the community who share a love for theater and want to help make the Phoenix a strong, viable organization for decades to come. Our patrons are the heartbeat of our work and allow us to serve an expanding, more diverse community. I'm delighted to represent the Phoenix in this important role."

Simmons began his professional career as an arts administrator in 1993 as director of communications for Starlight Musicals Indianapolis. He also was director of development and marketing for the Madame Walker Theatre Center, director of development for the Indianapolis Art Center, and an independent consultant for the Arts Council of Indianapolis. From 2002 until 2013, he was a teaching artist for the Indiana Repertory Theatre, and from 2008-2010, he was a guest lecturer in acting for dancers at Butler University.