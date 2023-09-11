Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season Photo 1 LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Tickets For FROZEN in Indianapolis On Sale This Week Photo 4 Tickets For FROZEN in Indianapolis On Sale This Week

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Disneys FROZEN The Musical Tickets On Sale at Old National Centre in Indianapolis Photo
Disney's FROZEN The Musical Tickets On Sale at Old National Centre in Indianapolis

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway in Indianapolis announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 8 at 10 am. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at Old National Centre.

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Tickets For FROZEN in Indianapolis On Sale This Week Photo
Tickets For FROZEN in Indianapolis On Sale This Week

Tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 8 at 10 am. Learn more about how to catch the musical in Indianapolis here!

4
Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN Reels in the Laughs at Beef & Boards Photo
Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN Reels in the Laughs at Beef & Boards

GRUMPY OLD MEN split guts and warmed hearts when it first hit theaters as a movie in 1993, and its musical adaptation is no different. The musical on stage now at Beef & Boards maintains all of the charms and chortles of the original and incorporates new, reimagined moments for many of the characters. The musical provides an extra dose of reflection on the importance of living in the moment and recognizing the relationships you have, the relationships you neglect, and the relationships you may be missing out on.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Amanda King Presents ELLA: The Early Years
The District Theatre (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Psalm Theatric's NEW WORKS SHOWCASE
The District Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VERONICA SWIFT Part of the Jazz at The Cabaret Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (9/18-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (11/24-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Britnee King: Please Clap Part of the Incubator Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sanctuary City
Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre (9/07-9/24)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ADVERSARY: A Solo Performance by Emmy Award Winner Bill Oberst Jr.
The District Theatre Mainstage (9/30-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Athenaeum Theatre (10/14-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Night of the Living Dead Live
Thomas Duncan Hall (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Robert Brown
The Cabaret Indianapolis (11/03-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You