Jennifer Munro To Perform A CHRISTMAS CAROL Thoroughly English Interpretation of Dickens Classic At Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Storytelling Arts of Indiana eagerly ushers in the holiday season with a new spin on a beloved classic.

A native of Great Britain, Jennifer Munro, award-winning storyteller, actor, and author, brings Scrooge, the Cratchits, and Fezziwigs vibrantly to life in her dramatic, and thoroughly English interpretation of Charles Dickens's literary classic, “A Christmas Carol” at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on December 2. Tickets are on sale now for the live performance and livestream.

Audiences will enjoy this tale of heartbreak, redemption, and joy, as Dickens intended it, on a bare stage with just the power of the human voice to capture hearts and imaginations. “I never tire of speaking and hearing Dickens's beautiful language or of being reminded that generosity has the power to redeem the individual, even one as miserable and unfeeling as Scrooge,” said Munro.

As a child growing up in a large working-class family in the industrial Midlands in England, Munro fell in love with the spoken word. Every Sunday, a cast of rogues, ne'er-do-wells, raconteurs, and heroes gathered around the family's old wooden table to tell stories, share secrets, and gossip. Their tales are the inspiration for Munro's extensive repertoire of stories. Poignant, funny, and profoundly moving, they are carefully crafted narratives that resonate with the frailty and courage of the human spirit. However, what really sets Munro's stories apart is the precision of her language and vividly drawn images. Learn more at Jennifermunro.net

Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for general admission, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch the livestream and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.