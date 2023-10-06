JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is Now Playing at Beef & Boards

Performances run through November 19.

Oct. 06, 2023

With a crash of drums and a flash of light, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has taken the stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. The Bible-based Broadway sensation was the first collaboration between composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice to be staged, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards.

The musical is based on the Old Testament story of Joseph, the favorite of Jacob’s 12 sons, who receives the gift of a colorful coat from their father. His jealous brothers reach their limit when Joseph tells them of a dream he had in which their sheaves of wheat bow to his. The enraged brothers abduct Joseph, destroy his coat, and sell him into slavery.

Down, but not out, Joseph finds that any dream will do for him to be happy again – and possibly even reunite his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features a kaleidoscope of musical styles, from rock and country to pop and calypso. Songs include “One More Angel in Heaven,” “Close Every Door,” “Jacob and Sons” and “Any Dream Will Do.”

TJ Wessel reprises the title role he played in 2017. Bridgette Ludlow (Beauty and the Beast, Honky Tonk Angels, Kinky Boots) is the Narrator. The production also features Jeff Stockberger (Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, Clue) as Jacob and Potiphar, and Logan Moore (Beauty and the Beast, It’s A Wonderful Life) as the Pharoah and Levi. The show is directed and choreographed by Doug King, who performed the role of Levi in the Chicago and Toronto touring productions of Joseph… starring Donny Osmond in the title role. King has been performing at Beef & Boards for more than 30 years.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is on stage for 52 performances through Nov. 19 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages. 

To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays). Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317.876.0503 for more details. For more information, including the complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com. 




