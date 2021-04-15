Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indianapolis Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Weekend With GRACE TO GRANDEUR

Celebrate love and spring with Act III of Petipa’s masterpiece Raymonda and other works!

Apr. 15, 2021  

Indianapolis Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Weekend With GRACE TO GRANDEUR

Indianapolis Ballet will return to performances with Grace to Grandeur on Friday, April 16-18, 2021 at The Toby at Newfields.

Celebrate love and spring with Act III of Petipa's masterpiece Raymonda and other works!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.indyballet.org/calendar.

The Indianapolis School of Ballet is Indiana's premier destination for professional dance instruction-centrally located in the heart of downtown. We pride ourselves on our world-class training, dynamic performances, and excellent placement of our students in elite university dance programs and professional companies across the nation.

With the launch of Indianapolis Ballet in 2018, the presence of a professional resident ballet company returned to the Circle City for the first time in over a decade. Focusing on making extraordinary ballet and dance performances accessible to all, the company serves as a home to exceptional talent with local, national and international ties as well as an inspiration to the next generation of talented dancers growing up in Central Indiana.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Danny Becker
Danny Becker
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters

Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories
THE IMMIGRANT Told by Antonio Rocha to be Livestreamed by Storytelling Arts of Indiana Photo

THE IMMIGRANT Told by Antonio Rocha to be Livestreamed by Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Interview: Learn All About Indiana Universitys Midsummer Theatre Camp! Photo

Interview: Learn All About Indiana University's Midsummer Theatre Camp!

Student Blog: So You Want To Talk About Senioritis Photo

Student Blog: So You Want To Talk About Senioritis

Top Performing Arts Schools in Indianapolis Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in Indianapolis


More Hot Stories For You

  • Know Theatre Presents CRYPSIS Beginning April 28
  • Abby Marcus Named The New Managing Director For Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park  
  • Oberlin Conservatory Introduces Platform For Global Learning
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!