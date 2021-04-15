Indianapolis Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Weekend With GRACE TO GRANDEUR

Indianapolis Ballet will return to performances with Grace to Grandeur on Friday, April 16-18, 2021 at The Toby at Newfields.

Celebrate love and spring with Act III of Petipa's masterpiece Raymonda and other works!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.indyballet.org/calendar.

The Indianapolis School of Ballet is Indiana's premier destination for professional dance instruction-centrally located in the heart of downtown. We pride ourselves on our world-class training, dynamic performances, and excellent placement of our students in elite university dance programs and professional companies across the nation.

With the launch of Indianapolis Ballet in 2018, the presence of a professional resident ballet company returned to the Circle City for the first time in over a decade. Focusing on making extraordinary ballet and dance performances accessible to all, the company serves as a home to exceptional talent with local, national and international ties as well as an inspiration to the next generation of talented dancers growing up in Central Indiana.