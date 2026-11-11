INTERVEW: More Than a Laugh - Bringing Frank to Life in Mrs. Doubtfire

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For many fans, Mrs. Doubtfire is a beloved comedy about a father willing to go to extraordinary lengths to stay connected with his children. The musical adaptation brings that familiar story to the stage, while also giving some of its supporting characters a little more room to shine. Among them is Frank, Daniel's brother, whose role has been expanded alongside his husband, Andre.

We recently spoke with Brian Kalinowski, who plays Frank in the touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire, about bringing the character to life, the show's physical comedy, and the importance of telling a story that celebrates different kinds of families.

A Bigger Story for Frank and Andre

In the original film, Frank was played by Harvey Fierstein, appearing in the memorable transformation scene where Daniel becomes Mrs. Doubtfire. The musical retains that familiar setup but gives Frank and Andre a much larger presence.

"Both the role of Frank and Andre have a much larger part," Brian explained. "They have a whole kind of storyline and an arc that they go through as well."

That additional development gives audiences a chance to see more of their relationship and personalities beyond their involvement in Daniel's elaborate disguise. Brian describes Frank and Andre as something of a comedic duo, with a dynamic that brings plenty of laughs throughout the production.

DeVon Wycovia Buchanan plays Andre, and Brian says the two have developed terrific chemistry onstage.

"We have such a great time on stage," he said. "You can probably tell that, you know, we give each other a good smile or smirk every here and there."

Much of Frank's comedy comes from finding himself in increasingly ridiculous situations, particularly when he has to lie to help Daniel maintain the Mrs. Doubtfire disguise. Frank has a tell when he isn't being truthful, creating opportunities for physical comedy and some wonderfully farcical moments.

Keeping the Comedy Fresh

Performing a comedy night after night presents its own challenges. Even when the material is familiar, the performer has to keep the energy, timing, and reactions feeling genuine.

For Brian, that starts with consistency and focus.

"It's really important to get into a routine and try to give the same performance and give the same inflection and do it the same way every night," he said. At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of keeping the stakes high within each scene. The more seriously the characters approach the ridiculous situations around them, the funnier those moments become.

The physical comedy also requires considerable precision. Brian compares the process to choreography, explaining that even seemingly spontaneous moments are carefully planned.

"It's like a dance," he said. "It's like if I'm lifting this person up, I have to put my right arm here and my left arm here."

There is some room to experiment with inflection and small character choices, though those changes are discussed with director Steve Edlund. Brian appreciates having a director who encourages the cast to explore new ideas while maintaining the structure that makes the comedy work.

That balance helps keep the production alive without losing the timing and consistency audiences expect.

Celebrating All Different Kinds of Families

While Mrs. Doubtfire is packed with comedy, its emotional foundation is ultimately about family, love, and the relationships that hold people together. Frank and Andre contribute to that message by showing audiences another version of what a family can look like.

Brian particularly appreciates how naturally their relationship fits into the story.

"Frank and Andre, there's no doubt that they love each other," he said. "And this show is about love and it's about family and about all different kinds of families looking different."

He also points out that Daniel, Miranda, and the children never treat Frank and Andre's relationship as something unusual or something that needs to be explained. Their relationship is simply part of the family.

That normalcy is meaningful, especially as the production travels to different cities and reaches audiences with a variety of backgrounds and perspectives.

Brian has enjoyed watching audiences connect with Frank and Andre throughout the tour. Their storyline develops in its own way, and by the end of the show, audiences find themselves cheering for the couple and the family they are building.

"Every audience in every town in America that we're bringing this to gets to see that and gets to cheer for Frank and Andre, even if they didn't think that they would be cheering for a gay couple," he said.

It's a particularly nice example of how a comedy can introduce meaningful representation without losing sight of the entertainment that brings audiences into the theater in the first place.

The Fans Make It Special

Beyond the performances themselves, Brian says one of the most rewarding parts of the experience has been seeing how audiences connect with the show.

The production has inspired some creative fan art, including a beautifully crafted needlepoint depiction of Mrs. Doubtfire that fans brought to the stage door for the cast to sign. Another fan even created a custom Mrs. Doubtfire Pokémon card.

"It's great how it inspires people," Brian said. "People love this show so much."

The cast also had the opportunity to meet Mara Wilson, who played Natalie in the original film. For a production built around such a recognizable and well-loved story, those connections between the original movie and its musical adaptation make for memorable experiences.

A Night of Laughs and Heart

When asked what audiences can expect from the production, Brian kept his answer simple: a great night at the theater.

"You're guaranteed to laugh," he said, adding that audiences may also find themselves getting a little emotional along the way. Beneath the physical comedy and outrageous situations, he believes the show has a heartfelt and sentimental message that leaves people feeling good.

And that's ultimately what makes Mrs. Doubtfire more than a stage adaptation of a familiar comedy. It takes a story audiences already know, expands its world, and gives its characters additional opportunities to connect with the audience.

Brian's Frank is a big part of that experience, bringing plenty of laughs while helping reinforce one of the show's central ideas: family doesn't have to look just one way. It's a message that travels just as well as the comedy, and one that makes this production an enjoyable night out for audiences of all kinds.

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