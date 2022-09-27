Five Points Musical Selected For Discovering Broadway's Fifth Writer's Retreat

Douglas Lyons, Ethan Pakchar, and Harrison David Rivers will participate in the last writer's retreat of 2022. From October 9 until October 14th, the Five Points team will stay at the Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection to workshop the new musical. Theirs is the fifth musical to receive incubation resources from Discovering Broadway Inc.

The musical is set in New York City in 1863, amidst the tumult of the Civil War. The story chronicles the journeys of Willie Lane, a young African American performer at the famed Almack's Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion. Inspired by the confluence of African American and Irish cultures, and the birth of American tap dance, Five Points tells the story of two men who risk everything for the chance to be a part of the American Dream. Five Points is currently in development with Paper Mill Playhouse.

Discovering Broadway will host a benefit evening of special events including the premiere of new music from the show presented at the historic Madam Walker Theatre in Indianapolis during Black History Month. Casting for the concert will be announced later.

"Five Points is the celebration of what happens when cultural tension explodes through art. It's territorial, percussive and original. I'm thrilled to dig back into our world with this Discovering Broadway residency," says lyricist and co-composer Douglas Lyons.

"We have striven to balance the large scale of an historical drama while maintaining intimate and authentic relationships, all while bringing down the roof with song and dance!" says co-composer Ethan Pakchar.

"Douglas, Ethan, and I wrote much of Five Points long distance - me in Minnesota and them in New York. Any time we're able to gather in person to create together in person is a gift. Thank you Discovering Broadway for the opportunity!" says bookwriter Harrison David Rivers.

CEO and Founder of Discovering Broadway, Joel Kirk, said, "We are thrilled to host this incredible creative team. This is the first musical we are programming that explores historical events and individuals. I can't think of a better place to share this music then at the historic Madam Walker Theatre in Indianapolis."

