Feinsteins at Hotel Carmichael Welcomes Bobby Conte

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael will welcome New York based actor and singer Bobby Conte to the stage this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Bobby Conte unabashedly wears his heart on his sleeve. Along the Way, his acclaimed solo cabaret and subsequent debut studio album, charts the journey of a not-so-fictitious young man offering said heart up to our terrifying world. Recounting three significant relationships, Conte reflects on the profound joy, heartbreak and good humor experienced in the pursuit of true connection.

Plan to attend this moving performance while also experiencing a fabulous meal and signature drinks. Get your tickets and more information at Feinstein's website.

In collaboration with maestro James Sampliner, this story is scored by an eclectic array of re-imagined standards. From classic orchestral Broadway ("Time Heals Everything") to funkified Sondheim ("Everybody Says Don't"), from acoustic folk ("Here, There and Everywhere") to gospel rat pack ("That's Life"), from swinging mambo ("She Loves Me") to 90's R&B ("Me and Mrs. Jones") - Conte strives to surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling.

Bobby Conte Thornton is a New York-based actor and singer who made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. His television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Madam Secretary" and "The Code". His debut studio album, Along the Way, is available across all digital music providers.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.